Florida News 11 Launches 24-Hour Online Local and National News Coverage for South Florida Residents

With the Increase of 24-Hour News Services, Orion News Media has Launched the Digital Version of its Breaking News Coverage for the South Florida Market

We are proud of our website launch and coverage of the south Florida news market and look forward to bringing the best in local and national news to Florida residents” — Tom Crowley, Managing Editor

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The recent launch of the South Florida News 11 website is giving residents of the local tri-county area 24-hour coverage of breaking news. The Orion News Media property is the latest in its launch of trusted news sources for coverage of what’s happening around the corner and around the world, with real-time reporting of the local news in Palm Beach, Broward and Miami Dade counties, as well as national and worldwide coverage.

SouthFloridaNews11.com has news that all Florida residents can use and consume across multiple mediums. In addition to South Florida breaking news, lifestyle, business and politics, there is also news about entertainment, healthcare, health and fitness, money, science, sports, technology and gadgets, travel and U.S. politics. Up-to-the-minute reporting is enhanced with online video and in-depth resources. A glance at the current home page includes diverse articles, such as President Trump’s pullout from the Paris Agreement, the shortage of troopers within the ranks of the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), suggestions for the remodeling of ObamaCare, Ford’s job cuts of 14,000 salaried workers in North America and Asia, the short season for snapper fishing, Budweiser’s limited-edition “American bottles” that were designed to support our Armed Forces, local airport woes and much more!

The website launch represents the evolution of high quality journalism’s transition to consumable real-time news to any connected device. It gives people what they want: value and identification with traditional news brands, while providing journalists with new opportunities to connect with niche audiences. As the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism Digital News Report 2016 and a study by the Pew Research Center shared, digital is supplementing broadcast news, second only to TV news in prominence. News consumers are using social media, particularly Twitter, as well as Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat as common sources for news coverage within personalized timelines and news feeds.

Approximately four in 10 Americans get their news online. With the launch of its 24-hour news website and social channel syndication, South Florida News 11 continues to develop and launch innovative ways to deliver channel and topic specific news to any connected device.

SouthFloridaNews11.com (SFN11) is a digital news property operated by Orion News Media (ONM), a digital news and technology company focused on providing trustworthy local, national and world headline news, across multiple U.S. markets. For additional information about South Florida News 11 and its services and resources please contact us at contact@southfloridanews11.com or at 561-220-1061.