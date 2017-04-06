Krystal® Springs into Savings with Ice Cold Treats
High-Flavor Slushies and Frosts only $0.99 All Week Long April 10-16ATLANTA, GA, US, April 6, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Krystal Company, the brand famous for its iconic square hamburgers, is getting even “cooler” with a hot deal on its new line of Slushies and Frosts. Monday, April 10 through Sunday, April 16, participating Krystal® locations will offer 99-cent Slushies and Caramel Mocha Frosts. The sweet & cold treats are being introduced system-wide and are designed to complement the brand’s hot & steamy Krystals.
“Our guests love flavor, and they deserve a good deal,” says Alice Crowder, Vice President of Marketing at Krystal. “By offering our Slushies and Frost for just 99 cents, everyone can come in to enjoy a frosty treat that’s perfect with a snack or meal.”
This ice cold offer is only available at participating locations and while supplies last. Guests can pick from two delicious Kool-Aid® Slushies – Green Apple and Grape – or the Caramel Mocha Frost, which is a perfect combination of rich creamy flavor and caffeine.
“Items that can be consumed on the go are increasingly important to our guests. They’re busy, and looking for a quick pick-me-up. At $0.99, we know we’re providing our guests with a few moments of indulgence in their days that everyone can afford,” added Crowder.
