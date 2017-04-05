Scaredy Cats! Brits Are More Likely To Have Pet Insurance Than Any Other Nation And Also Spend More On Vets.

Average Veterinary Services Revenue Per Animal, By Country, 2016, $ Global Veterinary Services Market, Split By Region, 2016, $

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Animal loving Brits lead the market for pet insurance in Europe. Pet insurance is becoming popular among the owners of pet dogs, cats and rabbits in the UK, according to a recent report on the Global Veterinary Market from The Business Research Company. As of 2015, 2.4 million dogs, 1.2 million cats and 0.25 million other pets were covered under one of the insurance plans, with a higher penetration rate than anywhere else in Europe. Major pet insurance providers in the UK include Vets Medicover, Vetsure, Petplan and the Kennel Club. The UK also has the largest veterinary services system in Europe. Across Europe around 3.9 million dogs and cats are covered by pet insurance, more than in any other region. £1.8 million are paid out as insurance claims every day in the region.

Dogs Are A Brit’s Best Friend.

About 40% of the households in the UK have pets and the highest number of pets owned were dogs. The UK also has the highest number of pet dogs in Europe. It is estimated that the percentage of households owning at least one dog in the UK increased from 22% in 2010 to 24% in 2014, while that of one cat increased from 18% to 19% from 2010 to 2014.

UK Is The Biggest Market In Europe For Veterinary Care

The UK has the largest veterinary services system in Europe. Europe veterinary services market reached $52 billion in 2016 in which UK held 11.8% market share. There are about 19,682 veterinary surgeons and 11,661 nurses in the UK and the veterinary premises increased by 12.3% to 5,321 from 2010 to 2014. According to Eurostat, the UK had 3,496 enterprises in the veterinary activities market in 2014. In 2010, the country had a total of 3,273 enterprises. Sheep, cattle and pigs make up a large portion of livestock in the UK.

Pampered pooches and kittens in the UK also cost more in vets’ fees than animals in other countries, with average veterinary services revenue per animal growing from $24.3 in 2012 to $26.0 in 2016 as shown in the chart below.



USA Leading Global Veterinary Market.

The USA was the largest country in the veterinary services market in 2016 accounting for $42 billion or 27% market share of the global market. It was mainly due to the presence of a large population of large animals, including cows, equine, and bison, and animal owners preferring for high tech medical therapies and prescription medications. An average American spent approximately $129.4 in 2016 on veterinary services and this average expenditure is expected to grow to $154.1 in 2020. The USA is one of the largest beef producers and consumers in the world. This is also attributed to high levels of pet ownership, high spending on animal healthcare, and high penetration of animal health insurance, thereby enabling them to opt for high cost procedures such as surgeries.

Digital Records Are Changing Veterinary Care For The Better.

Adoption of EHRs by veterinary service providers improves veterinary practice management by increasing practice efficiencies. It also aids in cost savings and treatment of illnesses therefore, veterinary services providers should invest in these technologies. Electronic health records offer an efficient way to collect and store electronic health information about a client’s pets or livestock. Electronic health records accurately represent vital data while ensuring pet history and relevant information which is always accessible and easy to use, in order to increase efficiencies as a result of allowing veterinarians to examine possible trends and long-term changes in the pet’s record.



