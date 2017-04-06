Lehigh Valley Businesses Can Find a Microsoft Partner in KDG’s Small Business IT Support Team

KDG is a qualified Microsoft Partner in the Lehigh Valley.

ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KDG’s small business IT support team can help businesses around the Lehigh Valley and northern Bucks County update software, secure networks, and upgrade devices. However, that’s not all the tech management experts can do. As an authorized Microsoft Partner, the team at KDG can help any business or organization migrate smoothly to the cloud-based Microsoft Office 365 platform. This robust service offers enterprise level email and file sharing services along with the latest edition of Microsoft Office.

Many businesses throughout the Lehigh Valley and northern Bucks County have relied on KDG to help migrate their systems and improve their communication methods with Microsoft Office 365. In the process, these businesses have discovered numerous benefits to the Microsoft program.

“Perhaps the biggest benefit is the enhanced security Office 365 offers,” says Jim Sullivan, Director of Operations at KDG. “New features of the program and automatic patches help find security risks well before a breach occurs.”

Sullivan also explains that Office 365 is both a time and money saver for small businesses.

“Business owners don’t have to maintain a mail or file server themselves,” Sullivan says. “Instead, Microsoft maintains the servers and deploys upgrades and updates regularly.”

In addition, Office 365’s collaborative tools play a major role in freeing up additional time and resources for businesses. Communication and collaboration are made easier because files, documents, and other projects can be saved in the cloud and shared with others. The latest versions of projects are saved online and accessible from anywhere with connection to the internet. They can even be opened and edited on mobile devices more easily than other online suites can.

“All of our clients are thrilled with the results they’ve seen since making the switch,” says Sullivan. “It’s a switch we encourage all small businesses to consider as they look towards different ways they can improve in the future.”

In addition to helping small businesses around the Lehigh Valley and Bucks County migrate to Office 365 in its role as a Microsoft Partner, the tech management team at KDG is also a member of the Google Reseller-Partner Program.

“We make Google products available to clients and help them manage their accounts,” says Sullivan. “A lot of companies may advertise this, but the difference is that we are actually authorized by Google to do so.”

The partnership with both Google and Microsoft is just one more way the team can help area businesses grow to their fullest potential.

Businesses in the Lehigh Valley or Bucks County looking for IT support and technology management should contact KDG: http://www.kyledavidgroup.com/contact/

About KDG: KDG (formerly the Kyle David Group) has served small and medium-size family businesses and closely-held private enterprises throughout the Lehigh Valley and beyond for over 16 years. Small business IT support, custom software development, onsite training, web design, solutions for accounting and human resources, and project management are but a few of the services they provide. Learn more at http://www.kyledavidgroup.com.