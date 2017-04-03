New Flight Charters Announces Strong Results, Increases in Private Jet Charter Activity and Demand, Year over Year
Significant Growth Seen in Jet Charter Segments and a Demand Shift From Smaller to Larger Aircraft for Charter Flights.
Averaging 13.6% annual growth since 2004, New Flight Charters continues to gain popularity with private fliers; in particular corporations, political organizations and private families.
The company features one of the industry’s largest aircraft availabilities, customized private charters with any type aircraft, ratings or more, and a Best Price Guarantee for any charter.
New Flight Charters’ growth in 2016 saw charter demand generally moving from turboprop charters to jet charters, and an overall movement from smaller to larger aircraft.
The demand for turboprop charters decreased 19.1%, while the demand for jet charters overall increased 21.4%. The number of light jet charters grew 12.7%, midsize jet charters leaped 37.4%, and the demand for large cabin jets climbed 21.4%.
January 2017 charters continue the trend, with a decline in turboprop demand, offset by a rise in jet charter demand overall, particularly in the light jet and large cabin jet categories.
“We saw a definitive move from smaller to larger charter aircraft bookings this year. The demand moved up the scale,” commented New Flight Charters’ president Rick Colson. “In addition jet charter pricing improved overall, with an increase in one-way pricing options across many top charter operators and fleets nationwide.”
The company, while seeing growth in charters nationwide, attributes additional results to its specific initiatives in the Colorado and Jackson Hole, Wyoming areas.
Jackson Hole Jet Charter is the company’s local resource for private charter information and flying to and from Jackson Hole and the northern Rockies. Featured are Jackson Hole specials, regional empty legs, and a regional charter aircraft listing with access to aircraft transient at Jackson Hole Airport.
Launched in 2016, Jet Charter Colorado is the only resource with all 104 charter aircraft based in the state from 34 FAA certified operators, along with one-way pricing aircraft available to and from Colorado. Featured are all local and regional charter aircraft, discount empty legs to and from Colorado, and the company’s Best Price Guarantee for every charter. The most popular locales for charter arrivals and departures in the state during 2016 were the Denver-Centennial, Aspen, Eagle-Vail and Rocky Mountain Metro airports.
About New Flight Charters
Since 2004 charter aircraft owner and leading U.S. private jet charter brokerage New Flight Charters has arranged private domestic and international flights with top-rated operator aircraft along with its Best Price Guarantee, top aircraft availability, industry empty legs list, and a perfect safety history. Extensive client reviews and industry ratings are available on the New Flight Charters website. As a registered U.S. government contractor with an A+ rating by the BBB, and named to the Inc.500 fastest growing list four consecutive years, the jet charter company handles 1,400 flights annually nationwide and serves a wide variety of clientele including Fortune 500 companies, government heads of state, presidential campaigns, entertainment icons, private families and entrepreneurs.
For charter quotes or information nationwide, call (800) 732-1653. For Colorado charter information and quotes to, from, or within the state, call (303) 729-1444. For charter information to or from Jackson Hole, WY call (307) 734-7751.
