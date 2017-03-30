Bladder Cancer Market Analysis 2016-2022: Key Findings, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles and Future Prospects
Global Bladder Cancer Market has been evaluated as rapidly growing market and expected that the market will reach high growth figures. There has been a tremendous growth in the number of people getting diagnosed with bladder cancer. Men are seen to be more prone to bladder cancer than women. According to the National Institutes of Health, approximately 45,000 men and 17,000 women per year are diagnosed with the disease only in U.S. The exact reason causing bladder cancer is unknown. However, there are few risk factors which can cause bladder cancer such as successive exposure to radiation, previous cancer treatments, excessive smoking, and chronic bladder infection among others. The most common treatment for the bladder cancer is chemotherapy.
Key Players:
• AstraZeneca plc.
• Eli Lilly and Co.
• Celgene Corporation
• Bristol-Myers Squibb
• F. Hoffmann-La Roche
• GlaxoSmithKline plc.
• Novartis International AG
• Pfizer Inc.
• Sanofi S.A.
Study objectives of Bladder Cancer Market:
• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 7 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the bladder cancer market
• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth
• To analyze the market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.
• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.
• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective
• To provide country level analysis of the market for segments by type, by treatment, by end user and its sub-segments.
• To provide overview of key players and their strategic profiling in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global bladder cancer market.
Access the market data and market information presented through more than 25 market data tables and 25 figures spread over 85 numbers of pages of the project report “Bladder Cancer Market – Global Forecast to 2022”
Market Research Analysis:
In the coming years, the Bladder Cancer Market will advance globally more than it has in the past several years. There is no specific age for the development of the bladder cancer. It can develop at any age; however the chances of getting bladder cancer get high as the person gets old. North America is the region leading the market of bladder cancer. However, the prevalence of bladder cancer is increasing rapidly in the Asia-Pacific region where India being the major country having huge number of patients diagnosed with the disease. With the development of modified therapies and combinational use of the therapies, bladder cancer treatment is going to be a major money spinner in the near future.
