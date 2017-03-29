Global Operational Intelligence Market to Reach $6 billion with 12.56% CAGR Forecast to 2022
Operational Intelligence Global Market - By Deployment (On premises, On Demand), Industry, Countries and Forecast to 2022PUNE, INDIA, March 29, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market for Operational intelligence (OI) is estimated to cross $6 billion by end of 2020, growing at a CAGR of 12.56% over the six year forecasted period. For many years, business intelligence existed to be the key to the enterprise computing however, operational intelligence has emerged as one of the hot buttons podium in the recent years for driving business optimization.
Operational intelligence is one of the key levers for uplifting operational efficiency. It equips organizations with actionable insights into their key drivers, across the entire value chain. It places complete information at one's fingertips, enabling one to make smarter decisions in time to maximize impact. By correlating a wide variety of events and data from both streaming feeds and historical data silos, OI helps organizations gain real-time visibility of information, in context, through advanced dashboards, real-time insight into business performance, health and status so that immediate action based on business policies, processes and activities, as they are executed.
Operational Intelligence applies the benefits of real-time analytics, alerts, and actions to a broad spectrum of user cases across and beyond the enterprise. The collection, sharing, analysis and application of Operational Intelligence via web-based technology gives decision makers at all levels in a commercial organization an exceptional means to maximize the use of their resources. OI tells them precisely what is going on, in the precise domain or geographical location of their operation that concerns them.
Operational Intelligence is an evolutionary and technological leap beyond Business Intelligence and Management Information systems that presented retrospective, static and at best generic intelligence about an organizations performance. These unique advantages of OI over conventional tools will drive the market ahead in the coming years as companies that enable their management to respond in a timely manner to operational variances and market volatility are better placed to minimize the adverse impacts caused by uncertain operational procedures and disturbances in the market. It helps companies by serving as a platform to improve their situation awareness and ability to sense and respond quickly to changing business conditions.
In the recent years, organizations of all formats employees are anticipated to attain measurable performance objectives that aligns with the customer demands, strategic business initiatives and regulatory compliance obligations. By utilizing both real-time and historical data, OI provides situational awareness, predictive insight and actionable intelligence in the right context to the right person at the right time thus accelerating the growth of the business.
Growth in the adoption of Business Intelligence Solutions, focus on cost reduction and improving process efficiency are some of the driver fuelling the growth of the operational intelligence market. However, data integrity issues related to multiple data sources and need for manual adjustments could cause some hindrance in the demand for this particular market.
The global operational intelligence market has been broadly segmented on the basis of deployment model (On-Premise and On-Demand) and end user industry (telecommunication, energy and power, financial services, retail, healthcare, travel and transport/logistics, government and others).
The market has also been geographically segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World. In 2014, North America held the major share in the operational intelligence market globally and is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period owing to high adoption of cloud Business Intelligence and data analytics, contributing majorly towards the market growth.
Some of the companies mentioned in the report are Flexeye, Vitria, GE, Splunk, Starview Inc., SAP, HP, OpenText Corp., IBENOX Pty Ltd and Invensys.
Key Deliverables in the Study
• Market analysis for the global operational intelligence market with region specific assessments and competition analysis on global and regional scales
• Market definition along with the identification of key drivers and restraints
• Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenarios, rising prospective opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale
• Extensively researched competitive landscape section with profiles of major companies along with their market shares
• Identification and analysis of the macro and micro factors that affect the operational intelligence market on both global and regional scales
• A comprehensive list of key market players along with the analysis of their current strategic interests and key financial information
• A wide-ranging knowledge and insights about the major players in this industry and the key strategies adopted by them to sustain and grow in the studied market
• Insights on the major countries/regions in which this industry is blooming and to also identify the regions that are still untapped
Key points in table of content
1. Introduction
1.1.1 Research Methodology
1.1.2 Report Description
1.1.3 Key Findings of the Study
2. Executive Summary
3. Market Overview
3.1 Overview
3.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.3 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's 5 Force Analysis
3.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
3.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
3.3.3 Threat of New Entrants
3.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products or Services
3.3.5 Competitive Rivalry among Existing Competitors
3.4 Industry Policies
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Drivers
4.2.1 Growth in adoption of BI solutions
4.2.2 Focus on cost reduction and improving process efficiency
4.3 Restraints
4.3.1 Data integrity issues related to multiple data sources and Need for manual adjustments
5. Technology Overview
5.1 Technology Snapshot
5.2 Applications of Operation Intelligence Platforms
6. Operational Intelligence Market by Deployment Model
6.1 On-Premise
6.1.1 Market Share and Analysis
6.1.2 Analyte View
6.2 On-Demand
6.2.1 Market Share and Analysis
6.2.2 Analyte View
