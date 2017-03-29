Global Automotive Daytime Running Lamps Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
Global Automotive Daytime Running Lamps market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Hella
KOITO
Magneti Marelli
OSRAM
Valeo
Ichikoh Industries
Stanley Electric
Samsung
ZKW
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Automotive Daytime Running Lamps in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
United States
EU
China
Japan
South Korea
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Halogen Lamps
LED Lamps
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Automotive Daytime Running Lamps for each application, including
Passenger Vehicles
Light Commercial Vehicles
Heavy Commercial Vehicles
Table of Contents
Global Automotive Daytime Running Lamps Market Research Report 2017
1 Automotive Daytime Running Lamps Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Daytime Running Lamps
1.2 Automotive Daytime Running Lamps Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Automotive Daytime Running Lamps Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category) (2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global Automotive Daytime Running Lamps Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Halogen Lamps
1.2.4 LED Lamps
1.3 Global Automotive Daytime Running Lamps Segment by Application
1.3.1 Automotive Daytime Running Lamps Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Passenger Vehicles
1.3.3 Light Commercial Vehicles
1.3.4 Heavy Commercial Vehicles
1.4 Global Automotive Daytime Running Lamps Market by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.1 Global Automotive Daytime Running Lamps Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 United States Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 EU Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 South Korea Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Automotive Daytime Running Lamps (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global Automotive Daytime Running Lamps Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5.2 Global Automotive Daytime Running Lamps Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
……
7 Global Automotive Daytime Running Lamps Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Hella
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Automotive Daytime Running Lamps Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Hella Automotive Daytime Running Lamps Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 KOITO
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Automotive Daytime Running Lamps Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 KOITO Automotive Daytime Running Lamps Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Magneti Marelli
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Automotive Daytime Running Lamps Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Magneti Marelli Automotive Daytime Running Lamps Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 OSRAM
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Automotive Daytime Running Lamps Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 OSRAM Automotive Daytime Running Lamps Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Valeo
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Automotive Daytime Running Lamps Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Valeo Automotive Daytime Running Lamps Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Ichikoh Industries
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Automotive Daytime Running Lamps Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Ichikoh Industries Automotive Daytime Running Lamps Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 Stanley Electric
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Automotive Daytime Running Lamps Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 Stanley Electric Automotive Daytime Running Lamps Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Samsung
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 Automotive Daytime Running Lamps Product Category, Application and Specification
7.8.2.1 Product A
7.8.2.2 Product B
7.8.3 Samsung Automotive Daytime Running Lamps Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.9 ZKW
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.9.2 Automotive Daytime Running Lamps Product Category, Application and Specification
7.9.2.1 Product A
7.9.2.2 Product B
7.9.3 ZKW Automotive Daytime Running Lamps Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
