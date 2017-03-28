ACC GLOBAL MEDIA features End of Life Consultant Nikie Ryan founder of Family Table Talks
Indianapolis, IN – We all have the same diagnosis, we will die. For most of us, we stick death in a dark corner and pretend it doesn’t exist. But there are people, like Nikie Ryan, owner of Family Table Talks, who want to bring death out of the shadows and take the fear out of the only thing we have in common.
“Life can change, or end, in a second.” Nikie explains, “While we usually think of end-of-life discussions for people with terminal illnesses, in reality, it should be done with everyone 18 and older.”
Nikie is a pioneer in the end-of-life field. In matters concerning deteriorating health, dying and after, she has the tools and resources to provide information and support that is unrestricted by organizational limits. With her Bachelors in Psychology and diverse experiences in the social services, she has the education, experience and compassion needed to help others.
Nikie strongly believes that there is no wrong way to discuss or prepare for the end of life. She meets everyone where they are and helps them reach their goals. While not everyone is ready to talk about their death, most of us agree that it is an important conversation to have.
If you don’t think you need to plan, Nikie asks the following question: “If you were to be in a car wreck and have permanent brain damage that leaves you unresponsive, does your family know what to do?” It is a very difficult question to answer, but it isn’t impossible and individuals and their loved ones are grateful to know before it is too late to ask. With her wide variety of options, she can work with the family and medical team to help with specific areas or provide a whole plan. Her goal is to make it as easy and personal as possible. She can even notarize your plans, if needed.
Nikie has always had an interest in end-of-life discussions, but when her mother was dying, Nikie understood how important it was to know what her mother wanted before she was ill. “It made me realize how hard it could be to make decisions when emotional and distressed.” She offers people peace of mind when the inevitable happens.
“We will die, but we have choices that we never had before. We just need to plan. And those plans need to start at the family table.”
Nikie Ryan will be featured on ACC News Talk Radio www.Blogtalkradio.com/Accglobalmedia on Wednesday March 29th at 12pm EST. For more information visit www.FamilyTableTalks.Com, email FamilyTableTalks@Gmail.com or call 317-771-1279.
