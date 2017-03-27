Online Recruitment Market 2017 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2022
The report provides a basic overview of the online recruitment industry including definitions, segments, and sectors.PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 27, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Online Recruitment Industry
Description
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Online Recruitment -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022” To Its Research Database
The Global Online Recruitment Industry market is projected to reach 32229 million USD by 2022. Europe is the biggest market cover in this market, with more than 6061 million USD in 2016, ranking the first place, followed by United States and Japan with more than USD 5338 million and 4252 million USD in 2016.
Then, the report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, revenue, growth rate and contact information. What’s more, the online recruitment industry development trends are analyzed.
This report studies online recruitment focuses on top manufacturers in global market, revenue and growth rate for each player, covering
Recruit
CareerBuilder
Monster
SEEK
Zhilian
51job
Naukri
StepStone
Dice Holdings
Glassdoor
SimplyHired
TopUSAJobs
104 Job Bank
Others
Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, revenue, and growth rate of online recruitment in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), like
USA
Europe
Japan
China
Southeast Asia
India
Split by Product segments, introduction, revenue, market share and growth rate of each segment, can be divided into
Permanent online recruitment
Part Time online recruitment
Split by sectors, this report focuses on consumption, market share and growth rate of Reed Switch Device in each application, can be divided into
Secretarial/Clerical
Accounting/ Financial
Computing
Technical/Engineering
Professional/Managerial
Nursing/Medical/Care
Hotel/Catering
Sales/Marketing
Other Industrial/Blue Collar
Construction
Education/Teaching
HR
Scientific
Drivers
Others
Finally, the overall research conclusions are offered.
In a word, the report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
Continued...
