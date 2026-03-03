Senate Resolution 237 Printer's Number 1483

PENNSYLVANIA, March 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1483

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

237

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, J. WARD AND VOGEL, MARCH 3, 2026

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MARCH 3, 2026

A RESOLUTION

Designating March 5, 2026, as "Vending Day" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, The vending and convenience services industry in

this Commonwealth generates an economic impact of $4 billion and

more than $1.4 billion in wages; and

WHEREAS, The vending and convenience services industry has

expanded in recent decades to include a wide array of

convenience services and refreshments; and

WHEREAS, The vending and convenience services industry uses

cutting edge technology to deliver innovative options to

consumers; and

WHEREAS, This Commonwealth is proud of all of the small

business owners who own vending companies; and

WHEREAS, The vending and convenience services industry stands

uniquely equipped to service food deserts and underserved

communities throughout the nation through its supply chain,

commissary and unique "last-foot" distribution expertise; and

WHEREAS, The National Automatic Merchandising Association has

designated March 5, 2026, as "National Vending Day"; therefore

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18