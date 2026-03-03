Senate Bill 1207 Printer's Number 1484

PENNSYLVANIA, March 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1484

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1207

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY PISCIOTTANO, COSTA AND VOGEL, MARCH 3, 2026

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, MARCH 3, 2026

AN ACT

Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in registration of vehicles, further providing for

special plates for recipients of Presidential Service Badge

and providing for special plates for recipients of Vice

Presidential Service Badge.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1368.2 of Title 75 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:

§ 1368.2. Special plates for recipients of Presidential Service

Badge.

Upon application of any person who is a recipient of the

Presidential Service Badge, accompanied by a fee of [$20] $28

which shall be in addition to the registration fee and by such

documentation as the department shall require, the department

shall issue to the person a special registration plate

designating the vehicle so licensed as belonging to a person who

is a recipient of the Presidential Service Badge. The special

registration plate may be used only on a passenger car or truck

with a registered gross weight of not more than 14,000 pounds.

