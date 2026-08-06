Guangdong Landmark Technology Co., Ltd.

Guangzhou manufacturer documents material, coating and weld quality under international standards for street, area, solar and smart pole projects.

CALIFORNIA , CA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GUANGZHOU, China – August 6, 2026——Guangdong Landmark Technology Co., Ltd. is an integrated manufacturing and service provider based in Guangzhou, China. The company designs and produces aluminium, stainless steel and galvanized steel street light poles, garden light poles, communication poles, electric poles, flagpoles, integrated solar lighting systems, high-mast poles, smart poles and pole accessories. Its export markets include Europe, the Americas and the Asia-Pacific region.The company holds ISO 9001:2015 certification and has obtained a series of SGS product test reports for its aluminium and steel pole ranges. Each document was issued with global-market applicability and supports the company's deliveries to municipal, airport, telecom and infrastructure projects outside China.Outdoor lighting pole market expands as materials shiftThe global outdoor lighting poles market is estimated at approximately USD 5.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach around USD 8.3 billion by 2032, according to Dataintelo. The smart pole segment is estimated at USD 12.37 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 46.02 billion by 2032, representing a compound annual growth rate of 17.85%, according to SNS Insider. Dataintelo also states that Asia-Pacific accounted for more than 42% of outdoor lighting pole market revenue in 2025.Material specifications are part of procurement decisions. Straits Research reports that aluminium and composite materials are increasingly replacing traditional wood poles in the United States because of enhanced durability and resistance to extreme weather events. The 6m to 15m pole segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the utility/lighting pole market in 2023, according to Grand View Research.Certification records covering aluminium and steel polesThe aluminium light pole is certified to ISO 9001:2015. The certification, issued by EACC under certificate number USA25Q42620R0S, is applicable to the global market. The certified scope covers the sale and manufacturing of flagpoles, lamp posts, power transmission poles, communication poles and lighting fixtures.Additional SGS records include:· Dye penetrant testing – Aluminum 6063 Pole (OD150mm, WT3.0mm, Length403mm), certificate no. IN-GZ-5821-250257, issued by SGS-CSTC Standards Technical Services Co., Ltd. Guangzhou Branch in accordance with ISO 3452-1:2021.· Magnetic particle testing – Q355B Steel Pole (OD168mm, WT4.0mm, Length510mm with base plate), certificate no. IN-GZ-5821-250298-01, confirming compliance with EN ISO 17638:2016.· Material composition testing – Aluminum 6063 Pole (OD150mm, WT3.0mm, Length197mm), product test report no. GZIN2508006781ML01_EN.· Hot dip galvanized coating testing – Q355B Steel Pole (OD155mm, WT4.0mm, Length100mm), certificate no. GZIN2509007445ML01_EN.· Salt spray testing – Aluminium Light Pole, SGS certification no. GZMR250903157701.· Strength and hardness testing – Aluminum 6063 T6 Pole (OD120mm, WT3.0mm, Length400mm), product test report no. GZIN2509007072ML01_EN.The test records correspond to different inspection purposes. Dye penetrant and magnetic particle testing are non-destructive welding inspection methods; ISO 3452-1:2021 covers the penetrant testing procedure, while EN ISO 17638:2016 covers magnetic particle testing. Material composition testing confirms the aluminium alloy grade, and hot-dip galvanized coating testing verifies the zinc coating applied to steel poles. Salt spray testing is used to assess coating performance under corrosive conditions.Design standards and regional complianceGuangdong Landmark Technology Co., Ltd. employs a research team of Ph.D. and Master engineers who apply European EN 40-5/6/7, American AASHTO and ANSI AISC design standards when performing structural design and verification services for engineering contractors and lighting companies. In the United States, the design and construction of highway luminaires and poles must comply with AASHTO LRFD Specifications for Structural Supports for Highway Signs, Luminaires, and Traffic Signals, according to AASHTO. In Europe, street lighting columns are regulated by the EN 40 standard series, which mandates CE marking and specifies wind load calculations for heights up to 20 metres, according to CEN.The company also maintains a dedicated corrosion-protection team for highly corrosive environments such as marine, oil and gas, chemical and mining industries. Surface treatment options include anodizing, hot-dip galvanizing, powder coating and fluorocarbon coatings, depending on project requirements.Aluminium light pole product rangeThe Aluminium Light Pole product family includes models LM-F225P, LM-SL2380, LM-1053, LM-231S, LM-868, LM-1046A, LM-1056, LM-1058 and LM-G460. The poles are made of aluminium alloy and are used in municipal engineering, cultural tourism, landmark construction, large-scale sports events, real estate development, hotel construction, government infrastructure, marine industry, oil and gas industry, chemical industry, mining industry and low-carbon green infrastructure projects.Typical project types include airport high-mast lighting projects, urban road LED street lighting upgrade projects, telecom pole network expansion projects and city smart pole construction projects. The company operates in ODM mode, with customization options that cover height/diameter, wall thickness, base and anchor bolts, surface finish/colours, logos and appearance, hoisting/motor systems, luminaire integration and smart module integration. Quality control follows a full-process standardized system, including structural verification testing, welding certification inspection and third-party SGS testing.Project track recordAccording to the company's website, LANDMARK has completed more than 500 projects for government/municipalities, airport operators, stadium and event clients, telecom operators and EPC contractors. Documented use cases include airport high-mast lighting, urban street lighting upgrades, telecom pole network expansion and multifunctional smart pole deployments.OutlookMarket data points to continued demand for corrosion-resistant materials and smart lighting infrastructure. With its ISO 9001:2015 certification, SGS-documented material and coating performance, and design teams familiar with EN and AASHTO frameworks, Guangdong Landmark Technology Co., Ltd. can support procurement teams that require documented compliance before shipment.About Guangdong Landmark Technology Co., Ltd.Guangdong Landmark Technology Co., Ltd. is a global integrated manufacturing and service provider in the fields of high-quality aluminium, stainless steel and galvanized steel poles and green lighting. The company operates an R&D, design, production, sales, transportation, installation and after-sales service system from its base in Guangzhou, China.Website: https://landmark-innovation.com/

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