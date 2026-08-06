MI Roof Pro Launches Community Give-Back Initiative Offering Free Roof Replacements

MI Roof Pro has officially launched its community give-back initiative to support homeowners across Northern Michigan and Oakland County.

Our goal isn't just installing shingles—it's helping local families in need. Delivering an expertly built roof to a deserving neighbor is the best way we can support our community.” — Reese Pierson, Owner of MI Roof Pro

TRAVERSE CITY, MI, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MI Roof Pro, a trusted roofing contractor serving both Northern Michigan and the Greater Oakland County region, today announced the launch of its official community give-back initiative , titled the "Win a Free Roof" giveaway. The program is designed to provide a complete, professionally installed roof replacement to a deserving local family, senior citizen, or community member in need of critical shelter protection.With harsh seasonal shifts ranging from extreme winter freeze-thaw cycles to severe mid-summer windstorms across Michigan, maintaining structural roof integrity is vital for home safety. Recognizing that complete roof replacements represent a significant financial investment for families facing unexpected hardships, MI Roof Pro is stepping up to cover all material, labor, and permit costs for the selected recipient."A secure roof is more than just shingles and nails—it’s the fundamental shield that protects families, memories, and peace of mind," said the leadership team at MI Roof Pro. "Our expansion across Michigan has been driven by the trust of our local communities. This initiative is our way of giving back directly to the neighborhoods we serve by ensuring a family in need receives a safe, high-performance roofing system built to stand the test of time."Nominations are now open to the public. Community members across Traverse City, Grand Traverse County, Clarkston, Independence Township, and surrounding regions can submit stories and nominate deserving homeowners through MI Roof Pro’s online portal. Nominations are open for individuals facing financial hardship, military veterans, elderly homeowners with compromised structures, or families who have suffered recent uncompensated property damage.Each nominated property will undergo a thorough structural inspection by MI Roof Pro’s expert installation team to assess decking conditions, attic ventilation, and flashing requirements before work begins. The selected project will feature complete tear-off services, premium underlayment, ice and water barrier protection, and high-wind-rated architectural shingles installed according to rigorous industry standards.In addition to the give-back program, MI Roof Pro continues to provide comprehensive residential roofing services and specialized emergency storm response teams across its dual-hub service areas.To nominate a family, view program guidelines, or learn more about submission deadlines, visit the official nomination page at https://miroofpro.com/win-a-free-roof/ About MI Roof ProMI Roof Pro is a premier residential and commercial roofing contractor serving Northern Michigan and Oakland County. Built on a foundation of expert craftsmanship, strict building code compliance, and weather-resilient installation standards, MI Roof Pro delivers dependable roofing solutions tailored to Michigan's demanding climate.

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