Secretary Mullin Tours Border Wall, Meets Border Patrol Agents in Texas

The event marks Secretary Mullin’s first visit to the border as Secretary

WASHINGTON – Yesterday, United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin toured the southern border in Brownsville, Texas, marking his first visit to the border as Secretary.

While at the border, Secretary Mullin toured the southern border wall, visited Camp Monument, toured an autonomous surveillance tower, and met with U.S. Coast Guard personnel and U.S. Border Patrol agents from the Rio Grande Valley (RGV) Sector. He was joined in his tour of the border by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Rodney Scott and U.S. Border Patrol Chief Rosario “Pete” Vasquez.

Secretary Mullin tours the border wall

Secretary Mullin, CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott (second from right), and U.S. Border Patrol Chief Rosario Vasquez (right) at the border wall

Secretary Mullin meets with U.S. Coast Guard personnel at the southern border

Secretary Mullin and U.S. Border Patrol agents at the buoy barrier in the Rio Grande River

“Yesterday, I was at the border with CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott and some of our Border Patrol agents," said Secretary Mullin. “Thanks to these heroes and the strong leadership of President Donald J. Trump, we have the MOST SECURE border in history, 15 straight months of ZERO illegal aliens released into our nation, and HISTORICALLY low illegal crossings. We will continue delivering on the American people’s mandate to keep our homeland safe and our border secure.”

Secretary Mullin’s visit also included a tour of the waterborne buoys that have been installed in the Rio Grande River to deter illegal aliens from attempting to illegally cross the border through dangerous waterways. In Brownsville, approximately 9.5 miles of the 17-mile buoy barrier project has been constructed and deployed. The remaining approximately 7.5 miles is planned for deployment.

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