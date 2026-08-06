Helpster Charity Saves Over 5,000 Lives at Halfway Mark, Sets Sights on Doubling Impact by Year End

L-R: Dr Perpetua Mbanefo, Country Manager, Helpster Nigeria; Victoria Ushebi, PR Manager, Helpster Charity; Ademola Adebusoye, SMM & Content Manager; Ria Ebelubhuhi, Charity Coordinator, Helpster Nigeria

Health-tech charity Helpster has surpassed 5,000 lives saved by the midpoint of this year; doubling the total patient impact recorded in two years

DELAWARE, DE, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Health-tech charity Helpster has surpassed 5,000 lives saved by the midpoint of this year; doubling the total patient impact recorded across the whole of 2025. With this new mark, the charity aims to further double that figure by saving 5,000 more lives before the 2026 year closes.The health-tech charity, which connects donors directly to verified medical cases through its transparent funding platform, closed out 2025 having reviewed 2,676 medical requests and approved funding for 2,122 patients across Nigeria, Kenya, and Bangladesh. Just six months into this year, that number has already climbed past 5,000; a milestone the charity attributes to faster case verification, a growing hospital network, and the back-end integration of automated systems to help triage emergency cases by clinical urgency."Every one of those five thousand is a mother, a child, a family who didn't have to choose between hope and money. That's what keeps us pushing every day, not the number itself; but what it represents. We can't stop now. To every donor, every hospital partner, every volunteer who made this possible: thank you, and please stay with us, because doubling this again by December means thousands more people get to keep living. We built this on the belief that trust has to be earned case by case, and we're not going to let scale change that," said Kate Lysykh, CEO of Helpster Charity.Central to Helpster's model is its rule that donations never pass through patients or their families. Instead, verified funds go straight to accredited hospitals, with receipts; a safeguard the charity says keeps administrative costs low while giving donors confidence their money reaches its intended purpose of saving lives. Helpster's most recent annual report showed more than 93% of funds raised went directly to patient treatment, with administrative costs held below 7%.That infrastructure has expanded alongside patient numbers. Helpster's accredited hospital network has grown to 91 facilities, spanning countries with very different healthcare systems and administrative requirements. For the charity, its technology platform gives it a consistent framework for reviewing cases and making secure payments, even as it adapts to local realities on the ground.Much of Helpster's caseload centres on maternal and child health, an area the charity considers among the most urgent in the regions it serves. Staff point to a recurring pattern: poor families facing life-threatening complications who are unable to access healthcare or proceed with treatment because of cost. The charity steps in with rapid verification and direct hospital payment, clearing the way for emergency care.With more than 5,000 lives already saved this year, Helpster says its next goal is to double that impact again by the end of the year; a target it plans to reach by deepening partnerships with institutional and corporate donors, further streamlining its verification process, and expanding public awareness of the funding it offers to families facing catastrophic medical costs."Every life saved reinforces our belief that financial hardship should never determine who receives medical treatment, in critical conditions," said Victoria Ushebi, PR manager for the charity, in closing.

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