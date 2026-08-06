Archangel Centers Expands Alcohol Treatment Access in Monmouth County This Summer

Tinton Falls outpatient center offers Partial Care and evening IOP options for adults seeking help with alcohol use

TINTON FALLS, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TINTON FALLS, N.J. - Archangel Centers is expanding access to alcohol addiction treatment at its Tinton Falls outpatient center this summer, responding to seasonal demand for structured, community-based care in Monmouth County. The center at 44 Apple St gives adults a way to get real help with alcohol use without stepping away from work, school, or family life.The center offers multiple levels of outpatient care for adults working to overcome alcohol use: Partial Care programming six days a week, an Intensive Outpatient Program available three or five days per week, a three-day evening Virtual IOP with both virtual and in-person options, and ongoing outpatient support. Partial Care, New Jersey's most structured level of outpatient treatment, provides a full day of clinical programming while clients continue living at home. The evening and virtual options matter for working adults, who can keep their jobs and home routines while attending treatment. As clients progress, they step down from one level of care to the next with the same clinical team.Clinical programming addresses dual diagnosis, relapse prevention, and coping skills through evidence-based modalities including cognitive behavioral therapy and dialectical behavior therapy, delivered with a trauma-informed approach. Adults managing anxiety, depression, or another mental health condition alongside alcohol use receive care for both at the same time. Group and individual sessions focus on the patterns behind alcohol use and the skills that keep recovery stable after treatment ends.Wellness programming includes yoga, somatic healing, breathwork, sound healing, and mindfulness practices, and the center's dedicated wellness room features anti-gravity massage chairs. Clients attend weekly SMART Recovery groups in addition to traditional 12-step facilitation, so each person can find the recovery framework that fits.The center serves men and women, including young adults, seniors, pregnant and postpartum women, and veterans.Warm-weather months bring graduations, weddings, vacations, and long weekends, and for many adults, drinking climbs with the calendar. Family members often notice the change first. The Tinton Falls team encourages families to reach out early, before a pattern turns into a crisis, and the range of outpatient levels means treatment can start at whatever intensity a person's situation calls for."Summer is often when alcohol use quietly escalates, and when families finally see it clearly," said a spokesperson for Archangel Centers. "Our message to Monmouth County is simple: you can get real, structured help without putting your life on hold."The Tinton Falls center opened in November 2025 and anchors Archangel's presence in New Jersey. In July 2026, the organization opened its second location in Matthews, North Carolina, extending the same outpatient model to the Charlotte area.Archangel Centers accepts most major insurance and performs a complimentary insurance check to inform prospective clients of their coverage prior to admitting to treatment. Adults ready to address their drinking, and family members looking for options, can call (732) 889-5400 to talk through the programs and start the insurance check.About Archangel CentersArchangel Centers provides outpatient addiction treatment for adults, with locations in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, and Matthews, North Carolina. Operating in partnership with the Ascend Behavioral Health Network, Archangel combines evidence-based clinical care with whole-person wellness programming.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.