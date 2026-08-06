Animal Shelter Ops Changes

Published: August 05, 2026

Catawba County Animal Services will be operating with reduced housing capacity for approximately three months during a planned construction project. Under normal operations, the shelter can house 150 cats and 115 dogs.

During construction, available housing will be significantly reduced to ensure the health, safety, and well-being of the animals in care. As a result, all non-emergency owner surrenders are temporarily suspended until further notice. The project will be completed in three phases, with housing capacity as follows:

Phase One

• Cats: Maximum capacity of 72 (48% of normal capacity; 78 kennels unavailable)

• Dogs: Maximum capacity of 79 (69% of normal capacity; 36 kennels unavailable)

Phase Two

• Cats: Maximum capacity of 133 (89% of normal capacity; 17 kennels unavailable)

• Dogs: Maximum capacity of 81 (70% of normal capacity; 34 kennels unavailable)

Phase Three

• Cats: Maximum capacity of 129 (86% of normal capacity; 21 kennels unavailable)

• Dogs: Maximum capacity of 73 (63% of normal capacity; 42 kennels unavailable)

If you are experiencing an emergency situation involving a pet, please contact the Catawba County Animal Services office to speak with a staff member at 828-466-6812. Emergency surrender requests will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis to determine the most appropriate course of action.

If your pet is experiencing a medical issue, please contact your veterinarian as your first resource for evaluation and treatment. Local veterinary clinics are best equipped to provide medical care and discuss available treatment options for your pet.

Catawba County Animal Services understands this temporary change may create challenges. The team remains committed to restoring full operations as quickly as possible while continuing to provide safe, compassionate, and high-quality care for every animal entrusted to its care.