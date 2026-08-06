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Meet China’s Leading Architectural Metal Mesh Experts Providing Custom Solutions for Global Construction Projects

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hebei, China, August 6 — Architectural metal mesh is becoming an increasingly important material in modern commercial construction, widely used for building facades, exterior cladding, sun shading, partitions, and decorative applications. Hebei Province, especially Anping County, remains one of China’s major production centers for wire mesh and architectural metal products.The global demand for metal mesh solutions continues growing as architects and developers seek lightweight, durable, recyclable, and energy-efficient building materials. International buyers typically evaluate suppliers based on material quality, customization capability, certifications, surface finishing, and large-project delivery experience.This report profiles five Chinese architectural metal mesh manufacturers commonly considered by global buyers: Shenzhou City Jumao Metal Products Co., Ltd. (Jumao) , Hebei Shuolong Metal Products Co., Ltd., Dongfu Wire Mesh Co., Ltd., Joya Wire Mesh Co., Ltd., and Anping Dengfeng Wire Mesh Products Co., Ltd.1. Shenzhou City Jumao Metal Products Co., Ltd. (Jumao)Shenzhou City Jumao Metal Products Co., Ltd. ( www.jumao-decorfabric.com ) is an architectural metal mesh manufacturer based in Anping, Hebei, specializing in decorative and functional mesh solutions for building facades, partitions, and exterior applications.Established in 2016, the company operates a 3,000 m² production facility and exports to markets including North America, Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Australia. Its product portfolio includes aluminum expanded mesh, stainless steel decorative mesh, facade cladding mesh, metal screens, and customized architectural solutions.Jumao supports OEM and ODM projects involving material selection, mesh patterns, panel dimensions, and surface finishes such as powder coating, PVDF coating, and anodizing. Its products are used for applications including metal mesh facade panels , exterior decoration, sun shading, and commercial building screening. The company also provides quality inspection procedures and customization support for project-based orders.2. Hebei Shuolong Metal Products Co., Ltd.Hebei Shuolong Metal Products Co., Ltd. is an Anping-based wire mesh manufacturer supplying metal mesh products for construction and industrial applications.The company is evaluated by buyers seeking a broad product range from the Hebei wire mesh cluster, including woven mesh, expanded metal, and other customized metal solutions.3. Dongfu Wire Mesh Co., Ltd.Dongfu Wire Mesh Co., Ltd. specializes in stainless steel wire mesh and decorative metal mesh products.Its products are commonly considered for architectural decoration, interior screening, and general construction applications where buyers require flexible mesh specifications.4. Joya Wire Mesh Co., Ltd.Joya Wire Mesh Co., Ltd. is an Anping-based supplier focusing on decorative wire mesh and architectural applications.The company serves projects such as hotels, retail spaces, and commercial interiors, providing metal mesh solutions for partitions, decorative surfaces, and customized designs.5. Anping Dengfeng Wire Mesh Products Co., Ltd.Anping Dengfeng Wire Mesh Products Co., Ltd. is an Anping-based manufacturer supplying wire mesh products for construction, industrial, and architectural applications.The company provides various metal mesh solutions, including customized wire mesh products for different project requirements.As part of Hebei’s mature wire mesh manufacturing cluster, Dengfeng benefits from a strong local supply chain and production resources.Its products are considered by buyers seeking flexible sourcing options from China’s wire mesh industry.Key Factors When Selecting Architectural Metal Mesh SuppliersBefore placing orders, international buyers should evaluate:Material specifications: Confirm stainless steel grades, aluminum alloy types, thickness, opening size, and coating systems.Customization capability: Architectural projects often require custom architectural mesh panels with specific dimensions, patterns, and finishes.Certifications and testing: Verify compliance documents, inspection reports, and third-party inspection availability.Production consistency: Check factory capacity, quality control procedures, and experience with large facade projects.Market Outlook for Architectural Metal Mesh in 2026Architectural metal mesh continues gaining attention as a functional building material combining aesthetics, ventilation, solar control, and durability. Applications such as facade systems, sun shading structures, and exterior decorative elements are expected to maintain strong demand.For global buyers, selecting suppliers with verified manufacturing capability, customization experience, and reliable quality control will remain essential for successful architectural projects.

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