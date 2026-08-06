Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall

Veteran SR-71 Blackbird pilots and maintainers made a visit to RAF Mildenhall to share stories – including how they flew Mach 3 at 80,000 feet at to keep an eye in the skies during the Cold War – and answer questions with Team Mildenhall Airmen and civilians July 27, 2026.

Joined by their families and members of the RAF Sculthorpe Heritage Center, the veterans received mission briefings and a tour of the base, including hangars where they once worked, and static displays.

The SR-71 was assigned to RAF Mildenhall as part of Detachment 4 from 1976 to 1990.