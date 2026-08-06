Supersonic stories: SR-71 Blackbird veterans visit RAF Mildenhall
Joined by their families and members of the RAF Sculthorpe Heritage Center, the veterans received mission briefings and a tour of the base, including hangars where they once worked, and static displays.
The SR-71 was assigned to RAF Mildenhall as part of Detachment 4 from 1976 to 1990.
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