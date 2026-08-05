VERDICT: Lancaster County ‘Life Coach’ Convicted of all Charges Regarding Sexual Abuse of Child
HARRISBURG — Attorney General Dave Sunday announced that a Lancaster County man has been convicted of felony indecent assault of a pre-teenage child and other offenses, following a two-day trial this week.
Kyle Slaymaker, who presents himself as a “life coach” offering business advice online, was also convicted of unlawful contact with a child and endangering the welfare of a child — both felonies — and misdemeanor indecent assault.
Slaymaker, 39, will be sentenced on Nov. 5.
According to testimony, Slaymaker, on numerous occasions over a period of years, spanked a child for sexual satisfaction. Multiple witnesses testified that Slaymaker had a “spanking fetish.”
”We commend the jurors for carefully considering the facts that showed this defendant fulfilled his twisted sexual desires at the expense of a child,” Attorney General Sunday said.
At least two witnesses testified that they met Slaymaker online — as a life coach offering business advice — and later discovered his spanking fetish. Police also found pornography on Slaymaker’s phone depicting spanking.
Slaymaker was a close acquaintance of the child when the crimes happened.
The conviction ensures that Slaymaker must register as a sex offender.
The case is being prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Christopher Phillips.
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