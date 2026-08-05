AG Sunday’s Bureau of Consumer Protection Secures $200K Settlement, Lifetime Ban Against Philadelphia-Area Home Improvement Contractor

HARRISBURG – Attorney General Dave Sunday announced a settlement with Philadelphia-area contractor Murillo Sousa and his associated home improvement companies that requires Sousa to pay the Commonwealth $200,000. Under the settlement, Sousa will cease owning and operating a home improvement business, and dissolve his companies.

The settlement resolves a lawsuit filed by the Office of Attorney General in April 2023, alleging Sousa and his companies entered into home improvement contracts with several Pennsylvania consumers, accepted substantial payments, and then failed to perform the work. Consumers also reported that Sousa’s companies abandoned projects before completion, or completed work in an unworkmanlike manner.

“Pennsylvania consumers deserve contractors who keep their promises, not ones that take thousands of dollars and leave families with unfinished or unsafe homes,” Attorney General Sunday said. “This settlement permanently prohibits Murillo Sousa from owning and operating a home improvement business in Pennsylvania while creating an opportunity for additional eligible victims to seek restitution.”

Anyone who believes they were affected and has not contacted the Office of Attorney General should submit a complaint within 60 days to the Bureau of Consumer Protection online, by calling 1-800-441-2555, or by emailing scams@attorneygeneral.gov.

In one instance, a consumer paid almost $40,000 for a home improvement project. According to the lawsuit, Sousa – who also operated under the names Mark Sousa, Murillo Costa, Murillo Da Costa, Murillo Sousa Dacosta, Murillo Da Costa Sousa, and Max Contractors Inc. — failed to obtain the required construction permits, violated building codes, improperly installed a door frame and windows, punctured a gas line, created a leaking roof that caused water damage, and ultimately abandoned the project prior to completion.

Under the settlement, Sousa’s companies – Max Contractors Inc., MPS Home Improvement LLC, Skyline Contractor Imperium LLC, Clean Future General Construction LLC, LMN General Construction LLC, and Easy Way Construction Limited Liability Company – must immediately dissolve and cease operations.

Sousa, and anyone acting on his behalf, are permanently prohibited from seeking registration as a home improvement contractor in the Commonwealth.

This matter was litigated in the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas by the Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection. The settlement is subject to the Court’s approval.

A settlement agreement shall not be considered an admission of a violation of the law.

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