AG Sunday’s Medicaid Fraud Control Section Charges 4 Warren County Home Care Workers with Neglect of Care-Dependent Resident who Died

HARRISBURG – Attorney General Dave Sunday announced four individuals have been charged for neglecting a care-dependent resident at Hickory Creek Home Care in Warren County. The resident was later found deceased at Hickory Creek.

The defendants – Gregory Stanbro, Michelle Chapin, Katrina Burgeson and Kimberly Hogan – are each charged with felony counts of neglect of a care-dependent person, Medicaid Fraud, and other related offenses. The defendants were arraigned today, and bail was set at $50,000 unsecured for each.

The investigation revealed that the victim was confined to a reclining chair for about 40 days prior to her death.

“Families trust caregivers to treat their loved ones with dignity and compassion, and this case involves a shocking breach of that trust,” Attorney General Sunday said. “To be left in a chair, essentially to die, is unfathomable. My office will continue to hold accountable those who neglect Pennsylvania’s most vulnerable residents.”

According to the investigation, the victim, a resident of the shared care home, was found deceased in deplorable conditions. The victim was saturated in urine and feces, and his room was filled with trash.

Hogan, Burgeson and Chapin were responsible for providing care to the victim, including assistance with basic hygiene, but failed to do so.

Stanbro, the director of the residence, is also charged with allowing the caregivers to receive payment for services they claimed to provide but did not render.

The Pennsylvania Medical Assistance Program, through Managed Care Organization AmeriHealth Caritas, paid out $6,873.60 for care that was never actually rendered to the victim.

The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Attorney General Peter Caravello. Criminal charges, and any discussion thereof, are merely allegations and all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

The Pennsylvania Medicaid Fraud Control Unit receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $13,491,632 for federal fiscal year (FY) 2026. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $4,497,207 for FY 2026, is funded by Pennsylvania.

###