Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria Yu Dunhai Meets with Andrew Haruna the Secretary-General of the Committee of Vice Chancellors of Nigerian Universities (CVCNU)

On August 3, 2026,Ambassador Yu Dunhai met with Andrew Haruna, the Secretary-General of the Committee of Vice Chancellors of Nigerian Universities (CVCNU).

Ambassador Yu stated that since the successful meeting between the heads of state of China and Nigeria in 2024, fruitful practical cooperation has been achieved in various fields. This year marks the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Nigeria and "China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges." China is willing to strengthen cooperation with Nigeria, build more exchange platforms, expand cooperation areas, jointly implement the outcomes of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation and the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, cultivate more high-level talents and ambassadors of friendship between China and Nigeria, and provide solid support for the steady and long-term development of the China-Nigeria comprehensive strategic partnership.

Secretary-General Andrew Haruna thanked China for its strong support for Nigeria's economic and social development and expressed his willingness to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with Chinese universities through the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria in joint academic research, talent cultivation, and scientific and technological innovation, making greater contributions to promoting the common development of education and the common prosperity of the economies and societies of Nigeria and China.