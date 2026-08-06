Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,146 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 483,799 in the last 365 days.

Chinese Ambassador to Myanmar Ma Jia Meets with General Ye Win Oo, Myanmar’s Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services

On July 22nd, Ambassador Ma Jia met with General Ye Win Oo, Myanmar’s Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services, in Nay Pyi Taw. The two sides held in-depth exchanges of views on China-Myanmar bilateral and military relations, Myanmar’s domestic security situation, combating telecom fraud, and other issues. The meeting was attended by Lieutenant General Kyaw Ko Htike, Myanmar’s Military Intelligence Chief of Defence Services, Brigadier General Aung Zaw Lin, Director-General of the Foreign Affairs Bureau, and Defense Attaché Senior Colonel Qu Zhe, among others.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Chinese Ambassador to Myanmar Ma Jia Meets with General Ye Win Oo, Myanmar’s Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.