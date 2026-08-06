Chinese Ambassador to Myanmar Ma Jia Meets with General Ye Win Oo, Myanmar’s Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services

On July 22nd, Ambassador Ma Jia met with General Ye Win Oo, Myanmar’s Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services, in Nay Pyi Taw. The two sides held in-depth exchanges of views on China-Myanmar bilateral and military relations, Myanmar’s domestic security situation, combating telecom fraud, and other issues. The meeting was attended by Lieutenant General Kyaw Ko Htike, Myanmar’s Military Intelligence Chief of Defence Services, Brigadier General Aung Zaw Lin, Director-General of the Foreign Affairs Bureau, and Defense Attaché Senior Colonel Qu Zhe, among others.

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