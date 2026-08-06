Chinese Ambassador to Ireland Zhao Xiyuan Attends and Delivers Remarks at the Opening Ceremony of the 2026 Annual Conference of the CEA (Europe) and CEA (UK)

On August 3, Ambassador Zhao Xiyuan was invited to attend and deliver remarks at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Annual Conference of the Chinese Economic Association (Europe) and Chinese Economic Association (UK), held at University College Dublin. The theme of this year’s conference was “Sustainable Finance, Artificial Intelligence, and the Circular Economy: Pathways to a Sustainable Future.”

In his speech, Ambassador Zhao noted that the World AI Cooperation Organization was established in Shanghai, proposing the principles of shared benefit and AI for good, practicing multilateralism, and achieving mutual benefit and win-win outcomes. President Xi Jinping pointed out that the development of artificial intelligence should not be a solo performance by a single country, but a symphony of international cooperation.

Ambassador Zhao expressed his hope that attending experts and scholars would strengthen international cooperation in deepening sustainable development and artificial intelligence, leverage complementary strengths for common development, and contribute wisdom and strength to inject new vitality into China-Europe and China-Ireland cooperation.

More than 100 experts, scholars, and industry representatives attended the conference, engaging in in-depth discussions on how financial systems, policy frameworks, and artificial intelligence can promote sustainable development.