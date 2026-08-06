Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Zhang Maoming Attends the Orientation Program for Chinese and French Diplomatic Language Training for the officials of Nepal Foreign Service

On August 3, 2026, the Institute of Foreign Affairs of Nepal under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal held the Orientation Programfor Chinese and French Diplomatic Language Training for the officials of Nepal Foreign Service. Hon. Mr. Shisir Khanal, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Nepal, H.E. Zhang Maoming, Chinese Ambassador to Nepal, and Ms. Elsa Calley, Chargé d’Affaires of the French Embassy in Nepal, attended the event and delivered remarks.

Zhang Maoming stated that Nepal and China are close neighbours connected by mountains and rivers. In recent years, the two countries have continuously consolidated political mutual trust, advanced high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and deepened pragmatic collaboration across various sectors. Against the backdrop of surging global interest in Chinese language learning,Zhang Maoming encouraged Nepali diplomats to master the Chinese language, and gain an objective and rational understanding of China. He urged them to act as envoys for bilateral friendship, and work together to elevate Nepal-China relations to new heights, and contribute to building a community with a shared future between the two countries.

According to the training arrangement, 35 junior Nepali diplomats will receive six months of systematic Chinese language instruction conducted bythe Confucius Institute at Tribhuvan University.