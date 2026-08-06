Chinese Consulate General in Calgary Hosts a Roundtable on "Connecting Cultures·Shared Prosperity"

On July 27, 2026, the Consulate General of China in Calgary hosted a roundtable titled "Connecting Cultures·Shared Prosperity", bringing together more than 20 First Nations chiefs, tribal alliance leaders, and Indigenous business representatives from Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Consul General Mme. Zhao Liying highlighted China's economic and social development achievements and the progress of China–Canada cooperation across a wide range of fields. She also introduced China's approach to governance and ethnic unity, emphasizing that Chinese modernization aims to ensure that all ethnic groups share the benefits of development. She expressed hope for closer exchanges, mutual learning, and mutually beneficial cooperation with Indigenous communities in Canada.

Participants shared their experiences from recent visits to China and spoke highly of the country's economic and social progress. They expressed interest in expanding cooperation with China in trade, agriculture, education, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.