Chinese Ambassador to Cyprus Yang Yundong Visits the Committee on Missing Persons in Cyprus

On August 4, 2026, Ambassador of China to Cyprus Yang Yundong visited the Committee on Missing Persons in Cyprus (CMP), and met with Greek Cypriot Member Leonidas Pantelides, Turkish Cypriot Member Hakkı Müftüzade, and Third Member (United Nations) Pierre Gentile.

Ambassador Yang elaborated on China’s principled position on the Cyprus problem, spoke positively of the achievements of the CMP, and commended its important role in recovering, identifying, and returning to their families the remains of missing persons, increasing mutual trust between the Greek and the Turkish communities, and promoting peace and unity. He also expressed the willingness of the Chinese Embassy in Cyprus to continue to support the organization’s humanitarian work.

CMP members welcomed Ambassador Yang for taking the new post, thanked the Chinese side for its generous support, and accompanied Ambassador Yang to visit the CMP Anthropological Laboratory.