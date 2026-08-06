Coutu Bros. Moving & Storage Named a 2026 Fastest Growing Company by PBN

Coutu Bros in action Coutu Bros in front of their moving truck

Family-owned Coutu Bros. Moving & Storage ranks among Rhode Island's fastest-growing companies in the $250K–$2.5M category, per PBN's 2026 awards program.

WARWICK, RI, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coutu Bros . Moving & Storage, a fourth-generation family-owned moving company based in Warwick, has been named a finalist in Providence Business News' (PBN) 2026 Fastest Growing & Innovative Companies awards program. The company was recognized in the $250,000 to $2.5 million revenue category, an honor reserved for organizations that posted the highest percentage revenue growth between 2023 and 2025.The rankings within each revenue bracket will be revealed at PBN's awards ceremony on September 17 at the Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick, with full company profiles set to appear in PBN's September 11–24 print and digital editions.For Coutu Bros, the recognition builds on a legacy that stretches back to 1940. Now in its fourth generation of family ownership, the company has grown from a small local operation into one of the most trusted names among RI moving companies , serving households and businesses throughout Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut."This recognition means a great deal to every member of our team and to us," said Rob Romano, owner of Coutu Bros. Moving & Storage. "Growth like this doesn't happen by accident - it's the result of decades of hard work, a commitment to treating every customer like family, and a crew that takes real pride in what they do. We're grateful to PBN for this honor, and even more grateful to the Rhode Island community that has trusted us with their moves for so many years."A Reputation Built on ServiceCoutu Bros has built its standing in the region through a combination of longevity, professionalism, and consistent customer satisfaction. The company holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and maintains a 4.9-star average across nearly 900 customer reviews - a track record reflecting its emphasis on reliability and careful handling of customers' belongings.Every member of the Coutu Bros crew is a full-time, background-checked, and drug-screened employee - not a subcontracted day laborer - ensuring that customers know exactly who is handling their possessions from start to finish. That approach has helped the company earn repeat business and word-of-mouth referrals across generations of Rhode Island families.The company's service offerings have also expanded well beyond traditional household moves. Coutu Bros now provides:- Residential and apartment moving- Commercial and office relocations- Long-distance and interstate moving, operating under FMCSA licensing (MC #566953 | DOT #979213)- Full-service packing and unpacking- Climate-controlled storage solutions- White glove service for fine art, antiques, and specialty items- Specialized piano movingThis range of services has allowed the company to serve an increasingly diverse client base, from first-time renters moving into Providence apartments to businesses relocating offices with minimal downtime, all while maintaining the same standard of care across every job.Growth Rooted in CommunityRob Romano credits the company's growth to staying close to its roots even as the business has expanded. "We've never lost sight of what made this company work in the first place," Romano said. "Our customers aren't just transactions - many of them call us again for their next move, or send us their friends and family. That kind of trust is something you have to earn every single day."The company's continued investment in its workforce, equipment, and service areas has positioned it as one of the more prominent movers in Rhode Island , particularly as demand for reliable, professional moving services has grown across the state's residential and commercial real estate markets.Beyond its core business, Coutu Bros has maintained an active presence in the local community through charitable initiatives and partnerships, reinforcing the company's identity as a Rhode Island institution rather than simply a service provider.About PBN's Fastest Growing & Innovative Companies ProgramPBN's Fastest Growing & Innovative Companies program recognizes Rhode Island organizations across four revenue tiers for outstanding percentage revenue growth, alongside a separate slate of Innovation Award winners selected by a judging panel. Thirty-two companies and organizations were named honorees for 2026, spanning industries from construction and financial services to technology and health care. CBIZ Inc., Centreville Bank, and Gallo | Thomas Insurance serve as partner sponsors of the program.About Coutu Bros. Moving & StorageFounded in 1940, Coutu Bros. Moving & Storage is a family-owned moving and storage company based in Warwick, Rhode Island, now operated by its fourth generation of ownership under Rob Romano. The company provides residential, commercial, long-distance, and specialty moving services throughout Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. Backed by an A+ Better Business Bureau rating and thousands of five-star customer reviews, Coutu Bros. Moving & Storage has built its reputation on professionalism, punctuality, and treating every customer's belongings with the same care as its own family's.

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