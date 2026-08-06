Zachary Jacobson Joins the movie "Buddy from Brooklyn" as Executive Consulting Producer

Zack Jacobson carries the torch of the horse racing and film production legend

Artist, film producer, musician and racehorse owner brings a century-old family connection to racing and direct insight into the life of Howard "Buddy" Jacobson

Every stride had a purpose. Every run led somewhere bigger. Banishing's journey wasn't loud; but it was unstoppable.” — Zack Jacobson

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2026 - Gural & Jacobson, LLC announced today that Zachary "Zack" Jacobson has joined the feature film project Buddy from Brooklyn as executive consulting producer. The film is inspired by the life of his grandfather, Howard "Buddy" Jacobson, the prominent and controversial New York horse trainer whose career and later legal troubles became one of racing's most dramatic stories.

Jacobson's appointment gives the production a direct family connection and access to personal history, racing knowledge and insight into the people and relationships that shaped Buddy's world.

"Zack brings a perspective no outside consultant could provide," said Jay Shapiro, writer and executive producer of Buddy from Brooklyn. "His family history, knowledge of racing and experience in film, music and visual art will be invaluable as we develop this story for the screen."

Jacobson comes from a Thoroughbred racing lineage spanning more than a century. His great-great-uncle Hirsch Jacobs was a Hall of Fame trainer, breeder and owner whose record-setting career left a lasting mark on American racing. Hirsch and his brothers, Sidney and Eugene Jacobs, established a family tradition that continued through later generations. Buddy Jacobson became one of New York's most successful and recognizable trainers during the 1960s and 1970s, and Zack's father is also widely respected within the racing community.

As executive consulting producer, Jacobson will advise on family history, racing culture, character development and the broader social world surrounding Buddy Jacobson. His involvement will help the filmmakers recreate New York racetracks, Manhattan nightlife and the interconnected worlds of racing, fashion, entertainment and organized crime.

In addition to being a racehorse owner, Jacobson is an artist, entertainer, film producer and musician. He and Shapiro share interests in visual storytelling, Indian art and culture, and gallery events that bring together artists, collectors and entertainment professionals. Their common creative outlook adds another dimension to the collaboration.

Buddy from Brooklyn is being developed as an American period crime epic tracing Buddy Jacobson's path from Brooklyn and the New York racing circuit into Manhattan nightlife, modeling, organized crime, scandal, murder, imprisonment and an extraordinary fugitive chapter. The film will also examine the celebrated racing dynasty behind him and the personal relationships that influenced his life.

ABOUT BUDDY FROM BROOKLYN

Buddy from Brooklyn is a feature film project in development from Gural & Jacobson, LLC and Luxury Chamber Media Group. Inspired by real events, the film examines the life of Howard "Buddy" Jacobson, his celebrated horse-racing family and the collision of ambition, glamour, power and crime in 1970s New York. More information is available at https://buddyjacobsonmovie.com/.

ABOUT GURAL & JACOBSON, LLC

Gural & Jacobson, LLC is the production company developing Buddy from Brooklyn and bringing the true story and historical world surrounding Howard "Buddy" Jacobson to the screen.

Buddy from Brooklyn - Movie Trailer Draft

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