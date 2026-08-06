SHENGDING HIGHTECH MATERIALS CO., LTD

A procurement-focused review of China’s EVA manufacturers supporting renewable energy and diverse industrial applications.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shandong, China ，August 6, 2026——EVA (ethylene-vinyl acetate) film is a thermoplastic interlayer material used in laminated glass production. China has become a major production base for EVA film , supplying architectural glass, decorative glass, and photovoltaic module makers. According to Fortune Business Insights, the global EVA films market was valued at USD 8.25 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 17.65 billion by 2034 (source).The companies profiled below include SHENGDING HIGHTECH MATERIALS CO., LTD and four other Chinese manufacturers active in EVA film production. They are presented in no particular order.EVA film for architectural laminated glass and decorative glass applications. Image: SHENGDING HIGHTECH MATERIALS CO., LTD.Market Context for EVA FilmsThe global EVA film market is expanding alongside demand from construction and renewable energy. Fortune Business Insights projects a CAGR of 8.83% from 2026 to 2034 for the EVA films market, with growth driven by construction and renewable energy demand. In 2024, global EVA film production was estimated at 850,000 metric tons, and China accounted for more than 300,000 metric tons, according to Future Market Insights (source). Market sizing estimates vary by scope, particularly when solar and architectural applications are considered separately.In laminated glass, EVA film is one of several interlayer materials. Future Market Insights estimates the laminated glass market at USD 25.0 billion in 2025, with PVB holding a leading 55.2% share and EVA growing in architectural and solar applications (source). This context matters for buyers because an EVA film supplier serving the architectural segment faces different performance and processing requirements than one serving the photovoltaic segment.SHENGDING HIGHTECH MATERIALS CO., LTD: Profile and EVA Film ProductsSHENGDING HIGHTECH MATERIALS CO., LTD is a high-tech polymer materials manufacturer established in 2018. The company operates a 50,000-square-meter manufacturing facility in Rizhao, Shandong Province, China, within the Lanshan Chemical Industry Park. According to company data, it employs approximately 50 staff and has an annual production capacity of 1,000 tons.The company manufactures TPU film and EVA film as main products, with over 30 types of TPU products available in a hardness range from 60A to 70D. In the EVA segment, the company offers EVA FILM (model SD38), a high-transparency lamination film developed for the architectural and decorative glass industry. SD38 has a light transmittance of 90% and a haze of 0.5%. It is used in architectural laminated glass and decorative glass processing projects, and it is processed in EVA laminating ovens. The material should be kept dry before lamination.The company reports ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001 certifications. Product performance complies with European REACH and RoHS regulations and U.S. FDA quality requirements. The R&D team consists of 10 engineers at the factory and 5 professors at the Beijing R&D Center. The company has established more than 50 proprietary intellectual property rights.Export business accounts for 70% of total sales, with major markets in North Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America. More product and company information is available on the official website of SHENGDING HIGHTECH MATERIALS CO., LTD: www.shengdingchina.com Company Contact Information：Website: www.shengdingchina.com Four Other EVA Manufacturers Active in ChinaHangzhou First Applied Material Co., Ltd is a China-based manufacturer of encapsulant films for photovoltaic modules. The company is a prominent supplier of EVA film and other encapsulant materials used in solar module lamination. Its advantage lies in PV market scale and an established position in solar module packaging materials.Guangzhou Lushan New Materials Co., Ltd is a Chinese materials company that develops functional adhesive films, including EVA film for glass lamination and construction applications. Its advantage is a broader materials platform serving multiple lamination and adhesive end-markets.Jiangsu Sveck Photovoltaic New Material Co., Ltd is a China-based producer of encapsulant films used in solar module manufacturing. Its product range includes EVA and polyolefin-based interlayer films. Its advantage is specialization in encapsulant films for high-volume solar module production.Shanghai HIUV New Materials Co., Ltd is a Shanghai-headquartered supplier of encapsulant films to the photovoltaic industry. The company focuses on EVA and other encapsulation materials for solar modules. Its advantage is a dedicated focus on encapsulant film technology for module lamination.Compared with these companies, SHENGDING HIGHTECH MATERIALS CO., LTD places its EVA product line in the architectural and decorative glass segment. The SD38 product is positioned around high transparency and low haze, and the company also supplies TPU film as a complementary interlayer material for laminated glass applications with different performance requirements.EVA Film Applications and Processing NotesEVA film is placed between glass panes to form laminated safety glass. The film becomes transparent and bonds to glass during lamination in an oven or furnace. For architectural and decorative projects, clear EVA film is often specified for facades, balustrades, partitions, glass flooring, doors, and decorative glass panels. Colored and UV-resistant EVA film variants are also used in the market for decorative and solar-control applications.According to industry processing standards, EVA films for glass lamination typically process at 100-110°C under a vacuum of at least 700 mmHg (source). For flat laminated architectural glass, quality requirements are commonly referenced to ASTM C1172 (source).Buyer Considerations for EVA Film SuppliersProcurement teams evaluating EVA film for laminated glass typically review optical clarity, haze, moisture sensitivity, storage stability, and compatibility with laminating ovens. SHENGDING HIGHTECH MATERIALS CO., LTD’s SD38 film provides 90% light transmittance and 0.5% haze, which are measurable indicators of transparency for clear glass lamination. The material is supplied for architectural and decorative glass projects, and it must be kept dry before lamination.Buyers should also confirm certifications, production capacity, and export experience. In the case of SHENGDING HIGHTECH MATERIALS CO., LTD, the company reports ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001 certifications, while product performance complies with European REACH and RoHS regulations and U.S. FDA quality requirements. Export sales account for 70% of total sales, with major markets in North Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America.For projects requiring structural behavior beyond standard safety lamination, buyers should verify interlayer selection with the film supplier and the glass processor. EVA film is moisture-sensitive in storage, and process control during lamination remains a key factor in finished glass quality.OutlookEVA film demand in China is likely to continue growing with architectural laminated glass and solar module production. The 8.83% CAGR projected by Fortune Business Insights from 2026 to 2034 points to sustained interest in EVA as a functional film material. For buyers, the key challenge is to match the supplier’s product position with the end application’s optical, safety, and processing requirements.

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