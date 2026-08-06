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Evaluating Manufacturing Capabilities, Safety Standards, and Lithium Battery Performance for Global Golf Cart Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Guangdong, China, August 6 — The global golf cart battery market is expected to grow from USD 1.49 billion in 2024 to USD 2.21 billion by 2030, driven by rising demand for lithium solutions in North America and Europe. As lithium technology becomes more competitive with traditional lead-acid batteries, global buyers are increasingly sourcing Chinese manufacturers for OEM supply and golf cart battery replacement projects.This report profiles five Chinese manufacturers supplying lithium batteries for golf carts, including Shenzhen Shiwei New Energy Co., Ltd. ( Sisway Battery ), Dongguan Lightning New Energy Technology Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Honghaosheng Electronics Co., Ltd., Huizhou JB Battery Technology Limited, and LiYue Battery Technology Co., Ltd.Industry Context: Lithium Adoption in Golf CartsLithium batteries are rapidly gaining market share in golf cart applications due to their longer lifespan, lower maintenance requirements, and higher energy efficiency compared with lead-acid alternatives. LiFePO₄ chemistry has become a preferred choice for many fleet operators because of its safety and cycle performance.Most electric golf carts currently use 36V, 48V, or 72V systems, with 48V becoming the dominant configuration for modern fleets. Compatibility with popular platforms such as Club Car, E-Z-GO, and Yamaha models is an important consideration when buyers evaluate replacement solutions.For procurement teams, key factors include certification compliance, battery management systems (BMS), cycle life, warranty support, and manufacturing reliability.1. Shenzhen Shiwei New Energy Co., Ltd. (Sisway Battery)Shenzhen Shiwei New Energy Co., Ltd., founded in 2017, operates under the Sisway Battery brand and specializes in lithium battery packs for golf carts, UTVs, ATVs, forklifts, AGVs, and energy storage systems.The company operates a 20,000-square-meter facility with around 150 employees, a 25-person R&D team, and annual production capacity of approximately 90,000 units. The USA is one of its key export markets.Its main golf cart battery products include:· 72V 105Ah Golf Cart Battery: A high-capacity LiFePO₄ solution featuring a 200A BMS, 7,728Wh energy capacity, EV-grade cells, APP monitoring, low-temperature protection, and up to 4,000+ cycles.· 48V 100Ah Golf Cart Battery: A drop-in lithium replacement designed for lead-acid upgrades, featuring a 200A BMS, LCD/APP monitoring, and extended warranty support.· 51.2V 100Ah Golf Cart Battery: A LiFePO₄ battery compatible with 48V systems, supplied with UN38.3 and MSDS certification.Sisway Battery provides a broad range of lithium golf cart battery solutions covering 48V, 51.2V, and 72V applications, supported by documented manufacturing capacity and export experience.Website: www.siswaybattery.com 2. Dongguan Lightning New Energy Technology Co., Ltd.Dongguan Lightning New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. is a Guangdong-based lithium battery manufacturer providing LiFePO₄ and lithium-ion solutions for golf carts, light electric vehicles, and energy storage.The company focuses on cost-efficient production and customized battery solutions, making it suitable for distributors and fleet buyers seeking competitive lithium battery supply.3. Shenzhen Honghaosheng Electronics Co., Ltd.Shenzhen Honghaosheng Electronics Co., Ltd. specializes in smart lithium battery systems, BMS integration, and electronic control solutions.Its experience in battery management technology supports customized applications for golf carts, including upgrades from traditional batteries to modern lithium systems.4. Huizhou JB Battery Technology LimitedHuizhou JB Battery Technology Limited manufactures lithium cells, battery packs, and customized energy storage systems.The company supplies LiFePO4 golf cart battery solutions and other industrial battery applications, with strengths in cell-to-pack integration and engineering customization for OEM customers.5. LiYue Battery Technology Co., Ltd.LiYue Battery Technology Co., Ltd. focuses on lithium iron phosphate batteries and energy storage products.The company provides golf cart replacement batteries and portable power solutions, offering flexible options for distributors and aftermarket suppliers looking for cost-effective lithium alternatives.Key Considerations for Golf Cart Battery Buyers in 2026When selecting Chinese golf cart battery manufacturers, buyers should evaluate:· Certification and safety: Verify standards such as UL 2271, IEC 62619, UN38.3, and MSDS.· Voltage compatibility: Ensure the battery matches the golf cart system, including 36V, 48V, or 72V configurations.· BMS performance: High-current protection and monitoring functions are essential for demanding driving conditions.· Cycle life and warranty: LiFePO₄ batteries generally provide longer service life than lead-acid batteries, but warranty terms vary among suppliers.· Manufacturing capability: Factory scale, quality control systems, and export experience indicate long-term supply reliability.Market OutlookAs lithium adoption continues accelerating, Chinese manufacturers are becoming important suppliers for global golf cart OEMs, dealers, and fleet operators. Buyers looking for reliable partners should prioritize verified production capability, safety certifications, and proven battery performance.

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