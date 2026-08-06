Logo for Lizen Machinery Co., Ltd

Exploring Companies with Expertise in Nonwoven Machinery Design, Manufacturing, and Production Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CHANGZHOU, China, August 6, 2026—China has become an important manufacturing base for nonwoven machinery, supplying spunbond, meltblown, spunmelt, and SMS production lines to global fabric producers. Five China-based manufacturers are commonly considered by buyers sourcing nonwoven fabric machines: Changzhou LieZen Non-woven Machinery Co., Ltd. ( Lizen Machinery Co., Ltd ), Zhejiang Yanpeng Nonwoven Machinery Co., Ltd., Changshu Feilong Nonwoven Machinery Co., Ltd., Hengtian Heavy Industry Co., Ltd., and Guanlong Spuntech Co., Ltd. This review examines their product capabilities, manufacturing strengths, and key evaluation factors for international procurement.Industry contextAccording to a market report by Dataintelo, the global non-woven machinery market was valued at approximately USD 6.8 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 12.1 billion by 2034. Spunbond technology held the largest share of the machinery market at 34.2% in 2025, and the Asia Pacific region accounted for a 43.7% revenue share, the same report states. China's total nonwovens export value reached USD 4.04 billion in 2024, with spunbonded nonwovens representing 37% of that value, according to China Customs data cited by Nonwovens Industry.Polypropylene (PP) remains one of the most widely used materials in nonwoven production, particularly for spunbond and spunmelt applications. As a result, many Chinese machinery manufacturers focus their core technologies on PP-based nonwoven production lines, with meltblown layers added for filtration and barrier applications.1. Changzhou LieZen Non-woven Machinery Co., Ltd. (Lizen Machinery Co., Ltd)Changzhou LieZen Non-woven Machinery Co., Ltd., operating under the Lizen Machinery Co., Ltd brand, is a China-based nonwoven fabric machine manufacturer located in Changzhou, Jiangsu Province. Founded in 2003, the company operates a 30,000 m² factory with 270 employees, including a 10-person R&D team. It reports an annual production capacity of approximately 50 units, with around 60% of output exported to international markets, including North America, Europe, and other regions. More information about its nonwoven production solutions is available at its official website: www.lizen-equipment.com LieZen specializes in PP spunbond and spunmelt nonwoven machinery, offering Single S, SS, SSS, meltblown, SMS, SMMS, SSMS, SMMSS, PET, and bi-component nonwoven production lines. The company states that it has delivered nearly 1,000 standardized and customized nonwoven production lines to customers in 30 countries.Its representative equipment includes SW-SS double-beam spunbond machines, SW-SMMS spunmelt machines, and SW-SSS nonwoven machines, supporting wide-width and high-speed production for medical, hygiene, filtration, automotive, agricultural, packaging, and other applications.LieZen provides ODM customization services covering web width, production capacity, layer configuration, automation systems, inline testing, and material handling solutions. The company reports a monthly manufacturing capacity of approximately 4 units and supports FAT, SAT, installation, commissioning, training, and technical services for global customers.For quality management, LieZen holds an ISO 9001:2015 quality management system certificate (Registration No. 27325Q20007R0S), issued by Zhongren Certification Co., Ltd., valid through January 5, 2028. The company has also installed nonwoven production lines in Pakistan, supporting spunbond, meltblown, spunmelt, and SMS processes with reported improvements in production capacity and product consistency.2. Zhejiang Yanpeng Nonwoven Machinery Co., Ltd.Zhejiang Yanpeng Nonwoven Machinery Co., Ltd. is a China-based nonwoven machinery manufacturer specializing in spunbond, water-laid, and composite nonwoven production equipment. The company provides PP spunbond nonwoven lines, SMS/SMMS composite nonwoven machines, and related systems for applications including hygiene products, medical protection materials, and filtration media.Supported by Zhejiang’s established machinery manufacturing ecosystem, Yanpeng has developed experience in equipment design, manufacturing, and project delivery. Buyers evaluating Chinese nonwoven machinery suppliers may consider the company for medium- to high-speed production lines and customized equipment configurations.3. Changshu Feilong Nonwoven Machinery Co., Ltd.Changshu Feilong Nonwoven Machinery Co., Ltd. is a nonwoven machinery supplier based in Changshu, Jiangsu Province, China. The company provides PP spunbond nonwoven production lines and related equipment, supported by the mature textile machinery supply chain in the Yangtze River Delta region.Its equipment is applied in hygiene materials, medical products, packaging materials, and industrial nonwoven manufacturing. Buyers evaluating Feilong typically consider equipment reliability, manufacturing capability, project delivery, and after-sales support.4. Hengtian Heavy Industry Co., Ltd.Hengtian Heavy Industry Co., Ltd. is a Chinese equipment manufacturer with business activities covering textile machinery and industrial equipment solutions. The company leverages its engineering, manufacturing, and system integration capabilities to provide production equipment and solutions for the nonwoven industry.In the nonwoven machinery sector, Hengtian mainly serves large-scale production projects and capacity expansion programs. Buyers planning major nonwoven production facilities may evaluate the company based on engineering capability, equipment integration experience, and project support resources.5. Guanlong Spuntech Co., Ltd.Guanlong Spuntech Co., Ltd. is a nonwoven machinery supplier associated with the Spuntech brand name. The company provides spunbond and spunmelt-type nonwoven production equipment for applications including hygiene products, medical materials, and filtration media.For buyers evaluating spunmelt technology, SMS/SMMS production solutions, and composite nonwoven manufacturing capabilities, Guanlong Spuntech represents another reference supplier in China's nonwoven machinery market.Comparison considerations for buyersWhen evaluating nonwoven fabric machine suppliers, buyers typically consider several key factors, including production line configuration, output capacity, customization capability, certification, and after-sales support.Line configuration and application suitability.Different spunbond and spunmelt structures, including S, SS, SSS, SMS, SMMS, SSMS, and SMMSS, determine the final fabric properties and application range. Buyers usually select equipment configurations based on requirements for hygiene materials, medical filtration, automotive interiors, agriculture, and packaging products.Production capacity and technical parameters.Effective width, production speed, filament fineness, and energy efficiency are important indicators when comparing machinery suppliers. For example, LieZen provides equipment with widths ranging from 1,600 to 3,200 mm and supports high-speed production configurations for different nonwoven applications.Customization and engineering support.Manufacturers with ODM capability can adjust web width, layer structure, automation systems, inline testing, and material handling according to customer requirements. This flexibility is important for buyers developing specialized nonwoven products.Certification and service capability.Quality management certification, factory acceptance testing (FAT), site acceptance testing (SAT), installation support, and spare parts availability are common evaluation factors for international buyers.Procurement guidance: evaluation to executionBuyers moving from evaluation to execution typically review the following terms before issuing a purchase order:Minimum order quantity. LieZen's MOQ is 1 unit, which permits a pilot installation before larger capacity expansion.Lead time. LieZen's delivery lead time is 3 to 6 months in peak season and 1 to 3 months in off-season.Payment and delivery. Common payment methods include T/T and L/C, and delivery is typically arranged by sea, land, or air under trade terms such as FOB or CIF; specific terms are confirmed with the supplier's sales team.Acceptance testing. LieZen recommends factory acceptance testing (FAT) before shipment and site acceptance testing (SAT) after installation, including mechanical performance tests and pilot production sample checks.After-sales support. Installation and commissioning, on-site training, spare parts supply, and remote technical support are standard service elements; specific service commitments are confirmed in the sales contract.OutlookThe international competitive landscape for nonwoven machinery includes suppliers such as Reifenhäuser Reicofil, Andritz AG, Oerlikon Nonwoven, and A.Celli Nonwovens, according to Textile Innovation Report. Chinese manufacturers compete on line engineering flexibility, configuration customization, and cost structure. With spunbond technology holding the largest share of machinery demand and PP remaining the dominant input material, demand for nonwoven production lines is expected to remain active across hygiene, medical, automotive interior, and sustainable packaging applications.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.