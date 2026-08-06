Knowband Launches Customer Engagement and SEO Solutions for 160,000+ PrestaShop Merchants Worldwide PrestaShop Blog Module Turn Content Into an SEO and AI Discovery Channel PrestaShop Form Builder Captures Leads and Feedback Without Code

Knowband Launches a No-Code Form Builder, WhatsApp CRM, and AI-Powered Blog Manager for PrestaShop to Boost Engagement, Lead Generation, and SEO

Capturing leads, responding to customers, and staying visible online are essential for every store. We built these modules to help merchants simplify customer engagement, lead generation, and growth.” — Mr Kumar, Co-Founder, Knowband

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, August 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Knowband, a well-known and trusted name in the global eCommerce solutions space, has expanded its PrestaShop product line with three new solutions built around customer engagement and search visibility. After years of building performance-driven plugins for platforms including PrestaShop, OpenCart, WooCommerce, Shopify, and Magento, Knowband has helped more than 60,000 merchants grow their businesses online. The company has now launched three customer-focused solutions for PrestaShop store owners worldwide: PrestaShop Form Studio, the PrestaShop WhatsApp CRM Module, and the PrestaShop Blog Manager - AI Content & SEO Optimization, each targeting a distinct part of the customer journey, from capturing a lead to answering that customer directly to publishing content that keeps the store visible in search results."Customer engagement is a key factor in any eCommerce store," said Mr. Kumar, Co-founder of Knowband. "We built these three modules to handle the parts of that most PrestaShop merchants struggle to keep up with: replying to customers quickly, capturing leads before they leave the site, and publishing content regularly."Meeting the Engagement and Visibility Demands of a PrestaShop StoreRunning a PrestaShop store means responding to customer questions quickly, capturing leads before a visitor leaves the site, and publishing content that keeps the store visible in search and AI answer engines. WhatsApp business messages see open rates near 98%, compared with roughly 20% for email, according to WhatsApp Business, and 84% of marketers rely on web forms to generate leads, according to FormStory. Website, blog, and SEO content also rank as marketers' top ROI-driving channel, per HubSpot's 2026 State of Marketing Report. Knowband built this suite in direct response to all three.PrestaShop Form Builder: Capture Leads and Feedback Without CodePrestaShop Form Studio, the PrestaShop Form Builder by Knowband, lets store owners create unlimited contact, feedback, and survey forms directly inside the back office. Each form runs its own layout, field set, and display position, so a lead capture form on the homepage can look and behave differently from a post-purchase survey placed at checkout. Cloudflare Turnstile spam protection is built in, along with Mailchimp and Brevo integration for anyone submitting a form.As a PrestaShop Online Form Builder Module , Form Studio covers scenarios most stores currently handle with separate tools: wholesale lead capture, product feedback, event registration, and technical support intake. Every layout inside this PrestaShop Online Form Builder Module supports up to four columns for multi-step forms. Multilingual support means the same PrestaShop Form Builder can run parallel campaigns across every language a store operates in, without building a separate form for each market. Every submission appears on one screen with built-in reply tracking, so store owners without a developer still get full module functionality. This PrestaShop Form Creator comes with ready-made validation messages for every field type.PrestaShop WhatsApp CRM Module: Message Customers Where They Already AreThe PrestaShop WhatsApp CRM Module connects a store directly to the WhatsApp Business API, sending order confirmations and status alerts automatically the moment an order is placed or its status changes. Store support teams reply to customers in real-time directly from the PrestaShop admin panel, and marketing teams can send approved promotional templates to segmented contact lists on a schedule they control.This PrestaShop WhatsApp Messenger also includes a storefront chat widget, so visitors can message a specific support agent directly from any page on the store. Every automated notification and manual reply lands in the same message log, giving support teams full context on each conversation before they respond. For merchants running seasonal campaigns, the PrestaShop WhatsApp marketing Module handles list segmentation, template approval tracking, and scheduled sending from a single panel, and this PrestaShop WhatsApp Messenger also keeps a full delivery record for every message sent. Store owners can test any campaign built with this PrestaShop WhatsApp marketing Module on a small contact list before sending it to a full audience.PrestaShop Blog Module: Turn Content Into an SEO and AI Discovery ChannelThe PrestaShop Blog Module gives store owners a full publishing system inside the back office, covering posts, categories, tags, author profiles, sliders, and promotional banners in one place. Built-in SEO fields, an automatic table of contents for long-form posts, an XML sitemap and RSS feed keep every post structured for both search engines and AI answer engines. Posts can link directly to related products, turning blog traffic into a cross-sell channel rather than a standalone content library.An integrated AI content generation, connected through ChatGPT or Google Gemini, turns this into a PrestaShop AI Blog Module capable of drafting full post content, writing excerpts, translating posts, suggesting tags, and generating meta titles, descriptions, and image alt text directly from the post editor. This PrestaShop AI Blog Module logs every generation request by provider and token count, so admins track AI usage without exposing prompts or API keys. As a PrestaShop Blog Manager, the module also tracks reader engagement through comments, star ratings, and emoji reactions, and the PrestaShop Blog Manager dashboard summarizes published, draft, and scheduled posts at a glance alongside comments still waiting on moderation.Three Solutions Built Around a Single Customer JourneyTogether, the three modules in this launch cover distinct stages of a customer journey: capturing a lead through a form, responding to that customer directly on WhatsApp, and keeping the store visible through search and AI-driven content discovery. Each module is sold and configured separately, so store owners can go with the solution that matches their most immediate need.All three modules are compatible with PrestaShop versions 1.7.x through 9.x, and each ships with its own setup documentation and support from the Knowband team.All three solutions are available now through the Knowband website and the PrestaShop Addons Marketplace.About KnowbandKnowband is an eCommerce plugin development company serving merchants on PrestaShop, OpenCart, WooCommerce, Shopify, and Magento. The company builds addons covering store automation, marketing, data management, and customer engagement, while providing ongoing support and custom development services to its merchant base worldwide.

Knowband PrestaShop Form Builder in Action

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