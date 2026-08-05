Broome County Residents Identify Housing as Top Concern in the 2025–2030 Community Health Assessment (CHA)

Broome County is strengthening its commitment to improving community health as housing stability and affordability was the community's top priority identified in the 2025–2030 Community Health Assessment (CHA).

Access to safe, stable, and affordable housing is a key factor influencing physical and mental health, reduced stress, stronger social connections, and overall quality of life. Following housing concerns, poverty, anxiety and stress were identified as the other leading priorities in the assessment.

The CHA is part of New York State's Prevention Agenda and is developed every five years through collaboration among residents, healthcare organizations, community-based organizations and local governments. The assessment helps identify the community's top health concerns and serves as the foundation for the Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP). This involves gathering and analyzing quantitative and qualitative health data, engaging community stakeholders, identifying priority health issues, and planning evidence-based interventions to improve health outcomes over the 2025–2030 period.

Broome County is working collaboratively with community partners to address these priorities through coordinated planning and strategic investments and initiatives that support healthier communities overall. A notable affordable housing development completed this year is Hooper Road Apartments in the Town of Union. The development includes 80 units for adults ages 62 and older with incomes up to 60% of the Area Median Income (AMI), 40 apartments are reserved for supportive housing, allowing seniors to live independently while receiving on-site services.

While this housing development represents meaningful change, it is only part of Broome County's broader strategy to address the needs identified in the CHA. County leaders recognize that continued investment and collaboration will be essential to meet the growing demand for quality, affordable housing throughout Broome County.

For more information about the 2025-2030 CHA/CHIP: Broome County 2025-2030 CHA/CHIP