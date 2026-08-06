HIPAA Compliant PatientReel is a Patient Video Testimonial App from PatientGain

PatientGain Launches "PatientReel"-a HIPAA-Compliant AI App Dedicated to Automating Patient Video Testimonials for Healthcare Providers

LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PatientGain is a Silicon Valley provider of HIPAA-compliant marketing technology for dental and medical practices. Today, it is announcing the launch of PatientReel, an AI-powered patient video testimonial app that automates the collection, editing, and publishing of patient video testimonials in the browser. It's a "done-for-you," fully managed service built on PatientGain's human-in-the-loop architecture. The system is reported as providing healthcare providers with a legally compliant way to turn patient experiences into peer-based marketing assets.

Many marketing professionals in the healthcare sector regard video testimonials as one of the strongest forms of social proof in the industry. However, many practices do not have compliant processes in place to obtain them.

But this isn't always a simple oversight. The primary issue is compliance. Improvised alternatives, especially those showing patients, are protected health information and testimonials filmed on staff members' personal phones or unmanaged clinic iPads can sync with consumer cloud accounts, which is a reportable HIPAA violation. Professional photographers are expensive, while generic photo release forms fall short of the authorization federal rules require, which include the ability to honor a patient's later request to revoke consent. Faced with these challenges, most clinics simply give up on video testimonials and look for other testimonial formats.

Fortunately, PatientReel removes these obstacles. From PatientGain's QuickSend app, staff are able to find patients and send them a secure invitation via email or text, opening a link to an ordinary browser on their phone, tablet, or computer. All they need to do is sign in using a HIPAA-compliant digital release before the camera turns on, and then follow on-screen guided prompts to leave their video testimonial.

From that point onwards, the PatientGain testimonial app takes over. Videos are encrypted regardless of location and connect to HIPAA-compliant servers, so they don't feed through personal on-device camera rolls or consumer cloud storage. AI then amalgamates clips, applies the practice's logo, and creates a packaged testimonial designed for conversion. Patient consent is logged with timestamps and IP addresses, creating an audit trail that a compliance officer can follow to ensure HIPAA standards have been met.

PatientReel integrates with PatientGain, a single-point-of-conversion dashboard, and its social autopilot distribution app. Healthcare clients don't require additional subscriptions. Apps are available to stand-alone customers for $499 a month or as a $200 add-on for Platinum customers.

About PatientGain

PatientGain is a leading provider of medical marketing and patient acquisition solutions. Based in California, the company focuses on delivering technology-driven, HIPAA-compliant tools that help healthcare practices maintaining the highest standards of data security and regulatory compliance.

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