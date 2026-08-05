El Paso County Accepting Applications for 2027–2029 Community Services Block Grant Funding

El Paso County, Colorado, August 5, 2026 – El Paso County is accepting applications from qualified service-oriented organizations interested in serving as subrecipients of Community Services Block Grant funding during the 2027–2029 grant cycle. Applications must be submitted by Friday, August 21, 2026.

The Community Services Block Grant is a federally funded program that supports services designed to address the causes and conditions of poverty. The program focuses on reducing poverty, revitalizing low-income communities, and helping low-income individuals and families work toward greater self-sufficiency.

In Colorado, Community Services Block Grant funding is administered by the Colorado Department of Local Affairs and allocated to eligible local entities. El Paso County plans to apply for funding for the 2027–2029 cycle and is seeking qualified community organizations that can provide services consistent with the program’s goals and requirements.

“Community organizations play an important role in connecting residents with services and opportunities that can help strengthen long-term stability,” said Amanda Grant, El Paso County Deputy Chief Financial Officer. “This application process will help the County identify qualified partners that can responsibly manage federal resources and deliver services aligned with clearly defined community needs.”

Organizations must complete the online application and separately email the required supporting documents to CSBG@elpasoco.com.

Applications will be evaluated using a 100-point scoring rubric that considers alignment with federal service domains, the quality and feasibility of the proposed program, experience serving low-income residents, organizational stability, and compliance with application requirements.

The El Paso County Community Services Block Grant Advisory Board will review applications and develop funding recommendations for the Board of County Commissioners. Evaluation scores and Advisory Board recommendations are not a guarantee of funding. The Board of County Commissioners retains final authority over all funding decisions.

Organizations should review the application instructions and scoring rubric before submitting. Applications must be completed through the online form unless an alternative format has been arranged with County staff.

For questions or assistance requesting an alternative application format, contact CSBG staff at CSBG@elpasoco.com.

More information and application materials are available at admin.elpasoco.com/community-services-block-grant-csbg/.

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www.ElPasoCo.com