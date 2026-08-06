A' Digital and Broadcasting Media Design Awards 2026 Call for Entries Announced

Digital and Broadcasting Media Design Awards

A' Digital and Broadcasting Media Design Awards 2026 welcomes innovative digital media, broadcasting and multimedia communication projects

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, A' Design Award & Competition has released its call for entries to A' International Digital and Broadcasting Media Design Awards . The A' Digital and Broadcasting Media Design Awards are open for entries by Media Designers, Broadcasting Designers, Digital Content Creators, Graphic Designers, Motion Graphic Artists, Interactive Media Designers, Media Production Companies, Media Brands, Media Manufacturers, Advertising Agencies, Digital Marketing Firms, Authors, Publishers, Media Specialists, Content Directors, Producers, Broadcasting Companies, Media Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies worldwide. Digital media projects and broadcasting productions created within the last 10 years are eligible for participation.The A' International Digital and Broadcasting Media Design Awards is a two-phase competition. Participation begins with a complimentary preliminary evaluation of digital and broadcasting media projects, Media Designers, Broadcasting Designers, Digital Content Creators, Graphic Designers, Motion Graphic Artists, Interactive Media Designers, Media Production Companies, Media Brands, Media Manufacturers, Advertising Agencies, Digital Marketing Firms, Authors, Publishers, Media Specialists, Content Directors, Producers, Broadcasting Companies, Media Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies can register at A' Design Awards to submit a work for the Media Awards, and get a preliminary score for their work. Projects that pass the preliminaries can proceed with nomination, however it shall be noted in advance that there is a nominal fee for nominating entries for Media Awards consideration.The A' Digital and Broadcasting Media Design Awards recognize excellence in digital communication, broadcasting, multimedia production and cross-platform media experiences. From television graphics, streaming content and podcasts to interactive media, motion graphics, digital publications and multimedia storytelling, the competition celebrates projects that engage audiences through creativity, technology and effective communication. Entries are evaluated anonymously by an international jury of more than 300 academics, media professionals, communication designers, broadcasters, digital content specialists and creative directors, ensuring recognition is based solely on innovation, storytelling, visual quality, audience engagement and design excellence.Media Awards Timeline & EligibilityDeadline for entries to A' Digital and Broadcasting Media Design Awards is on September 30, 2026. Results of the A' Digital and Broadcasting Media Design Awards will be announced on May 1, 2027. Professional-edition laureates of the A' Digital and Broadcasting Media Design Awards will be granted the highly coveted A' Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the Media Awards.Eligible entries include broadcast graphics, podcasts, digital magazines, streaming content, motion graphics, interactive media, multimedia campaigns, webinars and cross-platform media experiences that could be submitted to A' Digital and Broadcasting Media Design Awards : Podcasts, Webinars, Infographics, E-Books, Social Media Campaigns, Video Advertisements, Digital Magazines, Radio Broadcasts and More. Media Awards Sub-categories and their descriptions are available at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/74 Prize for Good Media DesignThe A’ Design Prize for A' Digital and Broadcasting Media Design Awards includes: Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Digital and Broadcasting Media Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Exclusive Invitation to Take Part in the A' Design Awards' Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A', Translation of Awarded Works into Foreign Languages, Entry to Prime Clubs, as well as inclusion in World Design Rankings, Designer Rankings, Media Design Classifications and Design Legends platforms.In addition the laureates of the A' International Digital and Broadcasting Media Design Awards will also get an exclusive interview which will be published at Designer Interviews website as well as included in the Press Kits. Award winners will also get a press release prepared to announce their victory. For the winners of A' Digital and Broadcasting Media Design Awards , a very inclusive press kit will be prepared which contains the exclusive interview with the designer, the press release for award announcement in addition to design images, photographs of the designer, logo of the designer and the client, dozens of high-resolution photos and images for added exposure including a portfolio that contains previews of other designs projects by the designer.The Press Kits prepared for the winners of the A' International Digital and Broadcasting Media Design Awards will be distributed to thousands of press members who have gained press accreditation from A' Design Awards. Furthermore there are already dozens of press partners who have confirmed in advance to publish a selection of the best projects among award winners. Both the Press Kit preparation and distribution service as well as the A' Design Prize are given free of charge to the Media Awards laureates as a gift to celebrate their success of winning the A' Digital and Broadcasting Media Design Awards.Media Design Awards Entry & WinnersPress Members, broadcasters, digital media professionals, creative agencies, content producers and design enthusiasts are invited to visit https://competition.adesignaward.com/winners-category.php?CATEGORY=74 to see past winners of the A' International Digital and Broadcasting Media Design Awards.• Additional Details could be found at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/74 • Registrations could be made at https://competition.adesignaward.com/enter About A' Design Award & CompetitionThe A' Design Award & Competition recognizes outstanding achievements in digital and broadcasting media design alongside numerous creative disciplines. By celebrating innovations in multimedia communication, broadcast graphics and digital content production, the competition encourages designers, production studios and media organizations to create engaging experiences across evolving communication platforms. Through international recognition, media exposure and extensive promotional opportunities, the A' Design Awards help media designers, broadcasters, creative agencies and digital production companies showcase innovative media projects to a worldwide audience while advancing excellence in digital communication design. To learn more about the A' Design Awards and the A' International Digital and Broadcasting Media Design Awards please visit designaward.com

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