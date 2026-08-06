Electric Kettle Market to Reach US$ 2.9 Billion by 2033 Driven by Rising Demand for Smart Energy and Kitchen Appliances

Electric Kettle Market

Asia Pacific holds about 45% of the electric kettle market in 2025, led by China, Japan, India, and Southeast Asia's rising demand.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The electric kettle market has become an important segment of the global small kitchen appliances industry as consumers increasingly seek convenient, energy efficient, and time saving solutions for their daily routines. Electric kettles have evolved from simple water heating devices into multifunctional appliances equipped with advanced temperature control, automatic shut off, keep warm functions, and smart connectivity. Their widespread use in homes, offices, hotels, restaurants, and cafés continues to fuel market expansion across developed and emerging economies.

According to the latest study by Persistence Market Research, the global electric kettle market size is expected to be valued at approximately US$ 2.04 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach US$ 2.9 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2026 and 2033. Rising consumer preference for convenient cooking appliances, increasing urbanization, and growing demand for premium kitchen products are expected to remain the primary factors supporting market growth throughout the forecast period.

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Rising Consumer Preference for Convenient Kitchen Appliances

The increasing pace of modern lifestyles has significantly influenced consumer purchasing behavior. Busy work schedules and changing food consumption patterns have encouraged households to invest in appliances that simplify daily tasks. Electric kettles provide fast boiling, energy efficiency, and ease of operation, making them an essential appliance in modern kitchens. Consumers are also becoming more interested in specialty beverages such as herbal tea, green tea, coffee, and instant soups. This trend has increased the need for appliances capable of delivering precise water temperatures, encouraging manufacturers to introduce technologically advanced electric kettles with programmable settings and digital displays.

Product Innovation Driving Market Growth

Innovation remains one of the strongest growth drivers in the electric kettle market. Manufacturers are continuously introducing products with improved safety, enhanced durability, and modern aesthetics to attract a wider customer base. Features such as temperature selection, rapid boiling technology, cordless operation, automatic shut off, boil dry protection, and smart controls have become increasingly common. Premium electric kettles made from stainless steel and glass are gaining popularity among consumers seeking stylish kitchen appliances with long operational life. Smart electric kettles that can be controlled through mobile applications are also emerging as an attractive option for technology conscious consumers.

Growing Commercial Applications Supporting Demand

While residential applications continue to dominate the market, commercial demand is also expanding steadily. Hotels, restaurants, cafés, educational institutions, hospitals, and office spaces increasingly rely on electric kettles to improve operational efficiency and customer convenience. The hospitality sector, in particular, has become a significant contributor to market growth as hotels continue to provide in room beverage preparation facilities. Commercial establishments prefer durable, high capacity electric kettles capable of handling continuous usage while maintaining safety standards.

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Market Segmentation

By Capacity

• Less Than 1.0 L

• 1.0 - 1.5 L

• More Than 1.5 L

By Application

• Residential

• Commercial

By Material Type

• Stainless Steel

• Plastic

• Glass

• Others

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• East Asia

• South Asia & Oceania

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Report Highlights

• Market Forecast and Trends

• Competitive Intelligence & Share Analysis

• Growth Factors and Challenges

• Strategic Growth Initiatives

• Pricing Analysis & Technology Roadmap

• Future Opportunities and Revenue Pockets

• Market Analysis Tools

Regional Market Outlook

North America continues to represent a mature market supported by high consumer awareness and strong demand for premium kitchen appliances. Consumers in the region increasingly prefer smart electric kettles equipped with digital controls and advanced safety features.

Europe also maintains a significant market share due to widespread tea and coffee consumption, strong purchasing power, and growing preference for energy efficient household appliances. Sustainable product development and premium designs continue to shape purchasing decisions across the region.

East Asia is emerging as one of the fastest growing markets due to rapid urbanization, rising disposable income, and expanding middle class populations. Countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea are witnessing increasing demand for technologically advanced kitchen appliances.

South Asia and Oceania are experiencing strong market growth supported by changing consumer lifestyles, rising electrification, and growing awareness of convenient cooking appliances. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are also expected to offer promising opportunities as household appliance penetration continues to improve.

Competitive Landscape and Business Strategies

The electric kettle market is highly competitive, with manufacturers focusing on product innovation, attractive designs, energy efficiency, and advanced safety technologies. Companies continue to invest in research and development to launch differentiated products that appeal to evolving consumer preferences. Strategic collaborations, expansion into emerging markets, online retail partnerships, and continuous product innovation remain key business strategies adopted by leading manufacturers. Smart appliances integrated with digital technologies are expected to become increasingly important as connected homes gain popularity worldwide.

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Company Insights

The global electric kettle market features several established manufacturers competing through innovation, quality, and strong distribution networks.

✦ Breville Group Limited

✦ Tefal Groupe SEB

✦ Philips Koninklijke Philips N.V.

✦ Russell Hobbs Spectrum Brands

✦ DeLonghi Group

✦ KitchenAid Whirlpool Corporation

✦ Zojirushi Corporation

✦ Tiger Corporation

✦ Panasonic Corporation

✦ Midea Group

✦ Xiaomi Corporation Mijia

✦ Smarter Technologies

✦ Fellow Products

✦ UFI Filters



Conclusion

The global electric kettle market is on a steady growth path, supported by changing consumer lifestyles, technological advancements, and increasing demand for efficient kitchen appliances. With the market projected to grow from US$ 2.04 billion in 2026 to US$ 2.9 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 5.5 percent, the industry presents significant opportunities for manufacturers and investors alike. As innovation continues to shape the competitive landscape, electric kettles will remain an indispensable appliance in homes and commercial establishments worldwide.

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