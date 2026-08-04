<span dir="ltr" lang="EN-US">President Lai confers decoration on US House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Emeritus Michael McCaul</span>

TAIWAN, August 4 - President Lai confers decoration on US House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Emeritus Michael McCaul

On the morning of August 4, President Lai Ching-te conferred the Order of Brilliant Star with Grand Cordon on Chairman Emeritus Michael McCaul of the United States House Committee on Foreign Affairs in recognition of his long-term dedication and remarkable contributions toward deepening Taiwan-US relations, supporting democratic Taiwan, and upholding peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. In remarks, President Lai stated that Taiwan will continue to implement national defense reforms, bolster whole-of-society defense resilience, and deepen cooperation with the US in such areas as national defense, the economy and trade, and technology. The president expressed hope that, with Chairman Emeritus McCaul’s support, Taiwan can continue to enhance its relationship with the US, defending peace through even greater strength and fostering prosperity through even closer cooperation.

A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows:

Today, on behalf of the people of Taiwan, I confer upon Chairman Emeritus McCaul the Order of Brilliant Star with Grand Cordon. We thank him for his long-term dedication and remarkable contributions toward deepening Taiwan-US relations, supporting democratic Taiwan, and upholding peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. This decoration is a sign of our utmost respect and symbolizes the profound friendship between Taiwan and the US.

Chairman Emeritus McCaul is a highly influential leader in the US Congress. Over the years, he has consistently pursued the ideals of peace and staunchly supported democratic partners. In the face of expanding authoritarianism, he has always demonstrated a clear position and bold determination, which is truly admirable. Chairman Emeritus McCaul, the last time we met at the Presidential Office was in 2024, when you led the first US congressional delegation to Taiwan after I took office. At that time, you stated in Mandarin, “We love Taiwan,” and emphasized the US’s strong support. We were deeply grateful and touched by this gesture.

Taiwan and the US share the values of democracy and freedom, and jointly maintain peace and stability in the region. Facing China’s continued expansion of authoritarianism, Taiwan staunchly holds the line of defense for democracy. We strongly believe in peace through strength, and that strength must be built upon the unwavering determination to defend ourselves. Chairman Emeritus McCaul, I would especially like to thank you for long supporting Taiwan’s efforts to strengthen our national defense capabilities. Beyond urging the US administration to accelerate the delivery of military equipment to Taiwan, this year, you and other members of Congress from both parties expressed support for our special defense budget. Such concrete actions fully demonstrate Congress’s firm commitment to Taiwan’s security and are a great encouragement to the people of Taiwan.

Taiwan will continue to implement national defense reforms, strengthen asymmetric capabilities, establish drone defense systems, and bolster whole-of-society defense resilience. We look forward to further deepening cooperation with the US, shifting from solely military procurement to joint research and development and joint production, so as to safeguard peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region hand in hand.

The Taiwan-US partnership is also expanding rapidly in such areas as the economy and trade as well as technology. Chairman Emeritus McCaul represents Texas, an important energy and technology powerhouse in the US. Last year, Taiwan was Texas’s seventh largest export market. Economic and trade exchanges and industrial cooperation between Taiwan and Texas have already become an important force driving the further growth of Taiwan-US relations.

This year marks the 250th anniversary of the founding of the US and the 30th anniversary of Taiwan’s first direct presidential election. It also marks the 10th Ketagalan Forum, which Chairman Emeritus McCaul and I both attended today. At this special milestone, I want to thank Chairman Emeritus McCaul for having traveled so far to visit us. Thank you for taking action to defend democratic partners, and for always standing with Taiwan.

We sincerely hope that, with Chairman Emeritus McCaul’s support, Taiwan can continue to enhance our relationship with the US, defending peace through even greater strength and fostering prosperity through even closer cooperation.

Chairman Emeritus McCaul then delivered remarks, stating that he is honored to receive the Order of Brilliant Star with Grand Cordon. He noted that the decoration reminds him of Texas, his home state, which is known as the “Lone Star State.” He also reaffirmed his strong support for Taiwan, and thanked President Lai for his leadership and friendship.

Chairman Emeritus McCaul stated that he is present today not as a Republican or a Democrat, but as an American who greatly appreciates the friendship between our two peoples. He then emphasized that Taiwan is proof that democracy works. Recalling his previous visit to Taiwan, when he gifted President Lai a Texas cowboy hat, he noted that he was reminded of the strong values which bind us together. Cowboys embody freedom and resilience, he said, and time will show that the cowboy of the West will always prevail over the authoritarian dragon of the East.

Chairman Emeritus McCaul remarked that there is nothing the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) would love more than to undermine the Taiwan-US partnership and alter US policy. However, he reaffirmed that the policy the US Congress mandated in the Taiwan Relations Act in 1979 remains alive and well, and serves as the absolute foundation of our relationship. Under the Taiwan Relations Act, he continued, the US is required to provide Taiwan with arms of a defensive character, and it is fulfilling this promise. He noted that last December, Congress approved the largest Foreign Military Sales package in history, valued at US$11 billion, and they will not stop there. He expressed confidence that President Donald Trump will soon forward another package to Congress with an additional US$14 billion in critical military defense articles.

Chairman Emeritus McCaul emphasized that it is not US policy to allow its diplomatic relationship with China to tie up arms sales to Taiwan. Following the passage of the Taiwan Relations Act, he added, President Ronald Reagan stated that the US does not consult with the People’s Republic of China (PRC) on arms sales to Taiwan. Our ultimate goal must be deterrence, the chairman said. Noting that he recently returned from the theater of war in Ukraine, he stated that seeing the conflict firsthand drove home a critical point: that drone technology and production are going to be paramount to Taiwan’s survival. He encouraged Taiwan to work with other democratic nations that have successfully innovated to meet the challenges of modern warfare. He also congratulated Taiwan on passing its special defense budget, underscoring the need to bolster Taiwan’s defense and resilience, including cybersecurity, which is just as important as missiles and drones.

The chairman pointed out that the increasing belligerence of the CCP poses a direct threat not only to Taiwan, but to the entire global balance of power. He added that while the US pursues strategies to stabilize its relationship with China, it is clear-eyed about the CCP’s threat and its end game. He then recounted his firsthand experience with the CCP’s intimidation tactics: During his last visit to greet President Lai, who was newly elected as president, the chairman observed an armada of ships and aircraft [sent by China to areas in and around the Taiwan Strait]. He was subsequently sanctioned by the CCP, which he considers a badge of honor in the quest of freedom.

Chairman Emeritus McCaul stated that China is testing its own capabilities and Taiwan’s vulnerabilities in preparation for a potential invasion. However, he said, these intimidation tactics will not prevail. He then echoed President Lai in saying that the Republic of China is not subordinate to the People’s Republic of China. In other words, he said, the CCP’s attempts to force unification will never succeed because, historically, the PRC never has and never will control Taiwan.

Chairman Emeritus McCaul stated that in 1950, General Douglas MacArthur famously called Taiwan an “unsinkable aircraft carrier,” and that remains true today. Taiwan stands as an enduring pillar of freedom in the Indo-Pacific, he said, and will always have a steadfast partner in the United States of America. He concluded his remarks by saying that the US will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with Taiwan to ensure that peace through strength prevails. He once again thanked President Lai for the award, saying in Mandarin, “I love Taiwan.”

Also in attendance at the ceremony were Eric Frater, acting director of the American Institute in Taiwan Taipei Office, and Pooja Patel, senior legislative assistant to Chairman Emeritus McCaul.

