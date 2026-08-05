President Lai meets Eswatini delegation led by Prime Minister Russell Dlamini

TAIWAN, August 5 - On the afternoon of August 4, President Lai Ching-te met with a delegation led by Prime Minister Russell Dlamini of the Kingdom of Eswatini. In remarks, President Lai thanked Eswatini for voicing support at international venues for Taiwan’s international participation, demonstrating its staunch backing for Taiwan. The president stated that both countries will continue to expand exchanges and cooperation in such fields as energy, public health, talent cultivation, and industrial development. He expressed hope that Taiwan and Eswatini can steadily advance ties through creating more mutually beneficial outcomes.

A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows:

To begin, I would like to warmly welcome our distinguished guests to Taiwan and to the Presidential Office. This morning, I attended the Ketagalan Forum with Prime Minister Dlamini. I am glad to have this opportunity for further exchanges with your delegation. At the forum, Prime Minister Dlamini delivered a keynote speech on behalf of His Majesty King Mswati III, sharing Eswatini’s perspective and observations on international affairs, democratic governance, and sustainable development. The speech brought valuable insights to this year’s forum and pointed out directions for Taiwan and Eswatini to explore for future cooperation.

I would like to thank His Majesty King Mswati III of Eswatini for staunchly supporting Taiwan. Earlier this year, my visit to your country was temporarily postponed due to external interference. Shortly afterwards, thanks to help from His Majesty King Mswati III and Her Majesty the Queen Mother, I successfully visited Eswatini in early May. The visit was very fruitful, and it allowed the international community to witness the unwavering friendship between Taiwan and the Kingdom of Eswatini. I especially thank Prime Minister Dlamini for personally receiving me and seeing me off at the airport, demonstrating Eswatini’s high regard for Taiwan. Now, three months later, you have led a delegation to Taiwan at our invitation, further reaffirming the strong ties between our nations.

Taiwan and Eswatini have long supported each other over the years. We continue to expand exchanges and cooperation in such fields as energy, public health, talent cultivation, and industrial development. Major projects including the strategic oil reserve facility, the Taiwan Industrial Innovation Park, and the Royal Science and Technology Park are fruits of our collaboration that advance national development and create greater well-being for our peoples.

I once again thank Eswatini for staunchly backing Taiwan’s international participation. At last year’s United Nations General Assembly, His Majesty King Mswati III urged the international community to correctly interpret UNGA resolution 2758 and include Taiwan in international affairs. And last year, during the COP30 Leaders’ Summit, Prime Minister Dlamini spoke up for Taiwan’s participation in global climate governance. The people of Taiwan will always remember these meaningful actions with heartfelt gratitude.

Facing a rapidly changing international landscape, as well as opportunities and challenges brought about by technological development, Taiwan will continue to build upon our current foundation of cooperation in implementing the Diplomatic Allies Prosperity Project. We will deepen exchanges in industry, public health, and digital transformation with Eswatini to help it realize its vision of development. Through creating more mutually beneficial outcomes, we will steadily advance the ties between our two nations. In closing, I wish you a smooth and successful visit. I also kindly ask Prime Minister Dlamini to convey sincerest greetings from Taiwan to His Majesty King Mswati III and Her Majesty the Queen Mother.

Prime Minister Dlamini then delivered remarks, first expressing sincere gratitude for the warm hospitality extended to the delegation since their arrival in Taiwan last night. He said it is indeed a pleasure to be back in what they proudly regard as their second home. He conveyed to President Lai and the people of the Republic of China (Taiwan) greetings and best wishes from His Majesty King Mswati III and Her Majesty the Queen Mother. He said that President Lai’s successful visit to Eswatini and safe return home reaffirmed the enduring friendship between our two nations, strengthened our long-standing partnership, and demonstrated to the international community the depth and resilience of our bilateral relations.

Prime Minister Dlamini then reaffirmed that the government and the people of the Kingdom of Eswatini greatly value the steadfast friendship and cooperation they continue to enjoy with the government and people of Taiwan. Over the years, he continued, the partnership has delivered meaningful and tangible benefits to their people, noting that Taiwan’s support through scholarships, technical cooperation, and capacity-building initiatives has contributed significantly to the advancement of their health, agriculture, education, and energy sectors, amongst others. He expressed particular appreciation for Taiwan’s contributions towards expanding access to electricity in Eswatini, which continues to improve livelihoods and stimulate economic development.

Prime Minister Dlamini stated that His Majesty King Mswati III is committed to nurturing this special relationship, and is encouraged by the progress we have made together. Our shared aspiration, he said, is not only to preserve our long-standing friendship, but to elevate it into a modern strategic partnership that is politically resilient, economically transformative, technologically innovative, and visibly beneficial to the people of both our nations.

Prime Minister Dlamini pointed out that as trusted partners, we are well positioned to expand cooperation in areas such as trade and investment, innovation, digital transformation, healthcare, education, agriculture, renewable energy, and youth empowerment. He expressed confidence that by building our shared values of democracy, peace, mutual respect, and sustainable development, our partnership will continue to flourish for generations to come.

Prime Minister Dlamini mentioned that he enjoyed the session at the Ketagalan Forum this morning, adding that he learned much and that Eswatini will be better positioned to support Taiwan in future as a result of their participation in the forum. In closing, he thanked the Taiwan government once again for its generous invitation and warm hospitality, and said that he looks forward to fruitful discussions and to the continued strengthening of the excellent relations between the Kingdom of Eswatini and the Republic of China (Taiwan).

The delegation also included Minister of Natural Resources and Energy His Royal Highness Prince Lonkhokhela, Economic Planning and Development Minister Dr. Thambo Gina, and Minister of Labour and Social Security Phila Buthelezi and was accompanied to the Presidential Office by Charge d'Affaires a.i. of the Embassy of the Kingdom of Eswatini Sithembiso M. Gama.