MyLegalWin and Cirrus Aviation Services Announce Complimentary Theos Membership for Honorees

Private aviation collaboration becomes the first major benefit announced ahead of the Expert Honors Benefits Program launch on September 1, 2026

We are extremely excited to welcome Cirrus Aviation Services as a new partner and to add complimentary Theos membership as a valuable benefit for MyLegalWin honorees.” — Jack Colton

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MyLegalWin , the national legal directory and recognition platform within the Expert Honors network, today announced a new collaboration with Cirrus Aviation Services that will provide eligible MyLegalWin honorees with complimentary membership in Theos , a members-only private aviation and experiences club.Operated by Cirrus Aviation Services, Theos offers a membership-based, by-the-seat private aviation model built around selected routes, major events and curated experiences. Its current recurring service connects Van Nuys Airport in Southern California with Las Vegas, providing members with a streamlined private-terminal travel experience between the two markets.The complimentary membership opportunity will be available to eligible MyLegalWin honorees and qualifying honorees throughout the broader Expert Honors network. The initial offering is expected to be especially relevant to attorneys, law firms and other recognized professionals located in Las Vegas and Southern California.The Theos collaboration is the first major partnership announced ahead of the formal launch of the Expert Honors Benefits Program on September 1, 2026.“We are extremely excited to welcome Cirrus Aviation Services as a new partner and to add complimentary Theos membership as a valuable benefit for MyLegalWin honorees,” said Jack Colton, founder of Expert Honors. “It gives our honorees immediate access to a distinctive private aviation experience that meaningfully adds to the value of their recognition.”The new benefits program will bring together a selective group of partner benefits, preferred opportunities and member access for professionals recognized across the Expert Honors network. Additional participating companies and honoree benefits will be announced throughout the remainder of 2026.“We are building a carefully selected partner network,” Colton said. “Each benefit delivers direct, distinctive value to the accomplished professionals we recognize and expands what it means to be honored by MyLegalWin and Expert Honors.”PRIVATE AVIATION ACCESS BETWEEN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA AND LAS VEGASTheos currently offers weekly by-the-seat service between Van Nuys and Las Vegas, along with travel opportunities connected to concerts, sporting events, holidays and other regional experiences.The membership model is designed to provide many of the practical advantages associated with private aviation without requiring members to charter an entire aircraft. Members can purchase individual seats and travel through private aviation terminals rather than standard commercial airline facilities.Current program features include private-terminal departures, a large-cabin aircraft experience, coordinated ground transportation options and access to selected empty-leg opportunities and member experiences.The geographic focus of the initial service also reflects how Expert Honors intends to develop its broader benefits program. Participating companies may offer benefits nationally, within a particular profession or only in markets where the service is immediately relevant.Eligible honorees will have the standard Theos membership fee waived under the collaboration. Complimentary membership does not include complimentary flights. Flight seats, transportation, events and other services are purchased separately and remain subject to pricing, scheduling, availability and applicable terms.“MyLegalWin and Expert Honors have developed a community of accomplished professionals who align naturally with the membership Theos is building,” said Kalika Moquin, Director of Partnerships and Business Development at Cirrus Aviation Services. “We look forward to welcoming eligible honorees and introducing them to a more efficient and elevated way to travel between Southern California and Las Vegas.”ABOUT MYLEGALWINMyLegalWin is a national legal directory and recognition platform featuring accomplished attorneys and law firms across the United States.The platform publishes professional profiles, legal industry recognition, case results, consumer resources and editorial coverage designed to strengthen professional visibility and help the public identify established legal professionals.MyLegalWin honorees are identified through independent research, professional standing, nominations and editorial review. No purchase is required to be nominated, considered, selected or publicly recognized. Optional profile enhancements, awards and related services are offered separately.MyLegalWin is part of the Expert Honors network.ABOUT EXPERT HONORSExpert Honors is a national professional recognition network that develops industry-specific directories, editorial platforms, honors programs and honoree benefits. Through brands serving the legal, medical, private capital, brokerage, coaching and technology sectors, Expert Honors identifies and profiles accomplished professionals and organizations while helping them strengthen visibility, credibility and professional authority.The network’s model extends beyond recognition to include enhanced professional profiles, editorial coverage, licensed recognition assets, physical awards, partner benefits and selected access opportunities. Selection and public recognition are independent of any purchase.ABOUT THEOS AND CIRRUS AVIATION SERVICESTheos is a members-only private aviation and experiences club operated by Cirrus Aviation Services.The club provides access to by-the-seat private aviation routes, curated travel experiences and selected member opportunities. Current recurring service includes flights between Van Nuys and Las Vegas.Flights, routes, schedules and related services remain subject to availability, applicable operating terms and regulatory requirements.Additional information is available at GoTheos.com and CirrusAV.com.

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