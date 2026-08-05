<span dir="ltr" lang="EN-US">President Lai meets study delegation from Japan’s LDP Youth Division</span>

TAIWAN, August 5 - On the morning of August 4, President Lai Ching-te met with a study delegation from the Youth Division of Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). In remarks, President Lai thanked the Japanese government for its continued support for peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and emphasized that to address China’s continuous gray-zone aggression and maritime coercion against neighboring countries, Taiwan and Japan should deepen cooperation, solidarity, and mutual aid to jointly protect democracy, freedom, peace, and prosperity.

A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows:

Last week, an earthquake struck Japan’s Kumamoto Prefecture, and on behalf of the people of Taiwan, I once again want to express our most sincere condolences. I hope that the reconstruction efforts will proceed safely and smoothly, and that those affected by the disaster can resume their normal lives as soon as possible. This delegation originally included three distinguished guests from Kumamoto, but they were unable to come due to the earthquake. We sincerely hope that they, and their relatives and friends, are all well. Taiwan is also ready to provide assistance at any time if needed. I myself, the government, and many Taiwanese citizens, enterprises, and civil society groups all hope to do our part through donations to help those affected by the disaster get through this difficult time, rebuild their homes, and return to normal life soon.

I firmly believe that this is the best, most natural, and most genuine expression of Taiwan-Japan relations. As good friends who stand together through thick and thin, Taiwan and Japan have supported each other in the face of natural disasters, the pandemic, and many other challenges. After the Hualien earthquake two years ago, the LDP Youth Division also initiated fundraising efforts to assist Taiwan significantly, for which we were deeply grateful and moved.

I welcome the LDP Youth Division to continue sending large delegations to Taiwan for study and visits, enhancing friendly Taiwan-Japan relations. House of Representatives Member Hiranuma Shojiro, who is joining us today, maintains close ties with Taiwan, and was the guest from abroad I met with most frequently last year. We are also very grateful to Representative Hiranuma for promptly and publicly expressing his support after my visit to the Kingdom of Eswatini in April was delayed due to external interference.

I want to thank the Japanese government once again for reaffirming the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait on numerous occasions at international venues, highlighting Japan’s firm commitment to regional peace. I have always believed that without unity, there is no freedom, and that without strength, there is no peace. The greatest threat to Taiwan and Japan is not typhoons, earthquakes, or infectious diseases, but China’s continuous gray-zone aggression and maritime coercion against neighboring countries. Last month, China even implemented a law facilitating transnational repression, intending to extend its political jurisdiction and governance by fear to Taiwan, Japan, and democratic countries around the world. Therefore, only through unity and cooperation can Taiwan and Japan jointly safeguard democracy, freedom, peace, and prosperity.

In closing, I hope to continue deepening the Taiwan-Japan partnership, and wish the delegation a smooth and rewarding trip.

Representative Hiranuma then delivered remarks, thanking President Lai for taking time out of his busy schedule to meet an overseas study delegation with over 80 members. He then stated that the members of this year’s delegation, like similar delegations in the past, come from local youth divisions and student divisions from various regions. He said that he hopes to cultivate the next generation who will shoulder the future development of Taiwan-Japan relations and carry on the spirit of the Taiwan-Japan friendship.

Representative Hiranuma then mentioned the recent Kumamoto earthquake, thanking President Lai and the governments of Taiwan’s various counties and cities, as well as civil society groups and enterprises, for their heartfelt assistance after the disaster. He also said that Taiwan and Japan are both facing the threat of natural disasters such as typhoons and earthquakes, and so disaster prevention is an important issue for both countries. Currently, he said, one of the important missions of Japan’s newly established Disaster Management Agency is to promote international cooperation in that field. Representative Hiranuma said that he looks forward to deepening cooperation and exchanges related to disaster prevention with Taiwan in the future.

Representative Hiranuma noted that the international landscape is becoming increasingly tense and complex, with regions around the world, such as the Middle East, facing many challenges. Taiwan and Japan, who share the same values, should strengthen their cooperative relationship to promote regional peace and stability, he said. The representative added that Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae is actively promoting cooperation between the government and the private sector to foster industrial development in 17 strategic sectors including semiconductors, AI, and drones. He stated that he firmly believes that deepening Taiwan-Japan relations will also contribute to industrial development in both countries, including strengthening supply chain resilience, reducing dependence on a single market, and cultivating talent.

Representative Hiranuma stated that the Youth Division and Taiwan have maintained friendly relations for over half a century, and that he hopes this visit will create more opportunities for exchanges and further deepen bilateral ties. In the future, he said, he will continue to promote cooperation and exchanges between Taiwan and Japan, fostering an even more amicable relationship.

The delegation also included Japanese House of Representatives Members Takami Yasuhiro, Kusama Tsuyoshi, and Sakamoto Ryutaro, as well as Aichi Prefectural Assembly Member Tanaka Yasuhiko. The delegation was accompanied to the Presidential Office by Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association Taipei Office Chief Representative Katayama Kazuyuki.

