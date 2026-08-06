Denying Parental Alienation Is Harming Millions of Children Worldwide

Dr Lynn Steinberg, family law professionals family law specialists Psychologist Session

New evidence shows how denying parental alienation as real harm silences victims, stalls legal reform, and fails millions of children worldwide.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- International Experts Unite to Launch Landmark Family Justice SeriesGroundbreaking multidisciplinary collection calls for renewed scientific scrutiny of one of the most contested areas of modern child welfare.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – July 2026 — An unprecedented international collaboration bringing together psychologists, family law professionals , former judicial figures, therapists, researchers, police investigators, academics and child advocates has culminated in the publication of a landmark series examining one of the most challenging issues facing family justice systems across the Western world. The contributors argue that parental alienation has increasingly been denied or marginalised within family justice policy despite a growing body of international literature.They contend that family justice has become increasingly influenced by radical ideological perspectives that have narrowed professional debate and discouraged scientific scrutiny. The series explains that family justice has become intellectually captured by a single prevailing orthodoxy, and what this may mean for children and families.Originally commissioned and published by The Conservative Woman, the Family Justice Series has now been brought together in its entirety and made available internationally through a growing network of organisations committed to improving outcomes for children and families.The project was conceived and coordinated by British psychologist, attachment specialist and forensic consultant Melanie Gill, who invited leading voices from several countries and professional disciplines to contribute independent articles examining the evidence, assumptions and long-term consequences of current family justice policy.Together, the contributors ask whether today's family justice systems are keeping pace with advances in developmental psychology, attachment science, trauma research and child and family welfare. While approaching the subject from different professional perspectives, they share a common concern that children's psychological development and family relationships deserve greater attention within public policy.The collection includes contributions from psychologists, psychotherapists, family law specialists, a former judicial office holder, a police investigator, researchers, educators, and campaigners from the United Kingdom, the United States, Denmark, Australia and elsewhere.Among the contributors are Professor Nigel MacLennan, former President Elect of the British Psychological Society; international educator Brian O'Sullivan; Dr Stan Korosi consultant, clinical sociologist, reunification specialists Dr Lynn Steinberg and Stuart Hontree; Jesper Lohse of the Denmark; fathers association, Simon Cobb of PAPA (People Against Parental Alienation); former investigators, therapists and professionals with extensive experience of the family justice system.The articles explore a wide range of issues, but they are united by one principle: that decisions affecting children's lives should be informed by robust evidence, scientific enquiry and open professional debate.Several contributors have written anonymously, citing concerns that professionals expressing minority perspectives within family justice may face complaints, reputational attacks or professional consequences. That fact alone should concern anyone who believes that science, justice and open debate depend upon the freedom to question prevailing assumptions. The series argues that healthy scientific disciplines depend upon the freedom to question prevailing assumptions and to evaluate competing hypotheses through evidence rather than ideology.Media ContactsUnited StatesDr Lynn SteinbergWebsite: lynnsteinberg.comUnited KingdomMelanie Gill: melaniegill@mediabar.co.ukSeries Coordinator

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