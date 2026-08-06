North Carolina 911 Board Launches Statewide Campaign to Increase Awareness of Life‑Saving Text‑to‑911 Capability
The N.C. 911 Board, which operates under the North Carolina Department of Information Technology (NCDIT), has launched a statewide public service announcement (PSA) campaign to raise awareness of Text‑to‑911. This critical service allows residents to reach emergency responders by text message when calling 911 is not possible or safe.
The 16‑week campaign is airing statewide across traditional linear television, streaming and connected TV platforms, and mobile streaming services. Its goal is to ensure the public understands when and how to use Text‑to‑911, especially in situations where every second counts.
Text‑to‑911 is designed to support individuals who may be:
Produced in collaboration with Spectrum Reach, the PSA reinforces a message central to public safety: “Call if you can, text if you can’t.” Ensuring residents know this option exists can directly influence how quickly emergency responders can reach them.
“When calling is not possible or safe, texting gives people another lifeline to reach trained 911 professionals who are ready to respond,” said L.V. Pokey Harris, Executive Director of the N.C. 911 Board.
NCDIT leadership underscored the importance of statewide awareness of this capability.
“Everyone should be able to reach 911, even when making a voice call is not possible or safe,” said Nate Denny, NCDIT Secretary and State Chief Information Officer, who chairs the N.C. 911 Board. “Text-to-911 provides a critical connection to emergency assistance, and this campaign will help ensure North Carolinians know that when they cannot call, they can still reach help.”
In 2025, more than 70,000 Text‑to‑911 messages were sent to emergency communication centers across North Carolina. This high volume underscores the essential role Text‑to‑911 plays in providing residents with multiple, reliable ways to reach help during an emergency.
This statewide campaign reflects the N.C. 911 Board’s ongoing commitment to strengthening public safety and making emergency communications accessible to every resident, no matter their circumstances.
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