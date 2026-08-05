NEW: DC Insider Michael Whatley Admits He Supports Making Stuff Cost More

In a new interview with the Salisbury Post, DC insider and Big Oil and utility lobbyist Michael Whatley admits he supports policies that have “raised costs for the average American family.”

Salisbury Post: “Whatley also said that he supported tariffs for consumer goods even if they raised costs for the average American family.”

As North Carolina families pay more across the board – from the grocery store to the gas pump – because of Whatley’s policies, Whatley is lying about the economy and claiming costs are down:

American Journal News: “Michael Whatley, the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in North Carolina, claimed inflation is ‘way down,’ despite economic data pointing in the opposite direction.”

Whatley On Hugh Hewitt show: “Costs are coming down”

Whatley On Real America’s Voice: “There is no inflation. Inflation has fallen off a cliff.”

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