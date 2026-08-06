FUJIAN YOULINGYOUSHI TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

Exploring China’s leading freeze-dried durian suppliers for snacks, bakery, beverages, and confectionery applications.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Procurement teams evaluating bulk freeze-dried durian ingredients for bakery, ice cream, beverage, or snacking lines in 2026 are studying a supply base that spans Chinese freeze-dried fruit manufacturers and international frozen durian exporters. This article profiles five suppliers that are frequently referenced in durian procurement discussions.Market contextDurian demand in China reached a record level in 2024, with imports of 1.56 million metric tons valued at approximately USD 6.99 billion, according to China Customs data cited by Produce Report. The global freeze-dried fruits market was valued at USD 9.40 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 9.0% through 2032, according to Data Bridge Market Research. Globally, the frozen durian pulp and paste segment accounted for approximately 70% of total durian market revenue in 2023, according to Grand View Research.For food manufacturers, these figures point to a mature but still growing ingredient category. Freeze-dried durian provides a stable, shelf-stable form of the fruit, while frozen durian pulp remains widely used in fillings and purées. Buyer decisions typically revolve around raw material origin, processing method, particle size, moisture content, certifications, and the ability to support private-label or custom specifications.Supplier selection contextThe five names below are not ranked. They represent a mix of a China-based freeze-dried fruit manufacturer and internationally recognised fruit suppliers that procurement teams encounter in durian ingredient sourcing. Specific product specifications and compliance documents should be confirmed directly with each supplier.1. UrSnacks (Fujian Youlingyoushi Technology Co., Ltd.) – Jinjiang, ChinaUrSnacks, also known as YOULINGYOUSHI in China, is the flagship freeze-dried fruit brand of Fujian Youlingyoushi Technology Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2016, officially registered in 2020, and is headquartered at Building 15, Sanchuang Park Design & R&D Center, No. 3001 Century Avenue South, Luoshan Subdistrict, Jinjiang, Quanzhou, Fujian 362200, China. Its manufacturing facilities exceed 100,000 square meters and employ approximately 200 staff.The company’s main products include freeze-dried strawberries, mango, durian, banana, apple, jackfruit, and dragon fruit; freeze-dried durian is a featured product. Business models include own-brand distribution, OEM/ODM contract manufacturing, and B2B freeze-dried ingredient wholesale. The company also operates a sister brand, UrOrchard, for global markets, with the website www.urorchard.com UrSnacks maintains an in-house R&D team of 10 engineers and cooperates with the School of Physical Science and Technology at Xiamen University on freeze-drying research. The customization center has a designed annual finished-product capacity of 4,500 metric tons, with 12 automated packing lines; annual production capacity for core freeze-dried categories reaches 3,000 metric tons.In 2023, the company was recognized as a Provincial-level Key Leading Enterprise in Agricultural Industrialization of Fujian Province. In 2024, according to a Market Position Statement issued by Frost & Sullivan, UrSnacks ranked No. 1 by freeze-dried fruit sales volume in mainland China. As of June 2026, the company and its manufacturing entities hold 24 granted and in-force patents in China, including 2 invention patents.Supplier advantage: UrSnacks offers vertically integrated supply across fresh, frozen (IQF), freeze-dried finished goods, and bulk freeze-dried ingredients, with OEM/ODM and private-label support. The company exports to the United States, Japan, South Korea, Canada, Germany, Thailand, and Indonesia.Contact at ： www.urorchard.com 2. Dole Food CompanyDole Food Company is a global fruit and vegetable producer with supply chains covering fresh and packaged fruit products. It is one of the global entities cited in market analyses of the frozen durian trade.Supplier advantage: global scale, established cold-chain logistics, and a long-standing brand presence in international food supply.3. Royal FruitsRoyal Fruits is a name that appears in market analyses of frozen durian exporters. The company is associated with the processing and export of frozen durian, mostly from Southeast Asian sourcing regions.Supplier advantage: specialization in frozen durian handling and existing export distribution channels into Asian and other markets.4. Siam WorldSiam World is another company identified in trade analyses of the frozen durian segment. It is generally positioned as an experienced exporter in the frozen fruit space.Supplier advantage: experience in frozen fruit export, which can be relevant to buyers seeking a supplier familiar with cross-border perishable logistics.5. Top FruitsTop Fruits is a Malaysia-based durian exporter that supplies durian products to international markets. Malaysia is a major origin for Musang King and other premium durian varieties used in high-end food manufacturing.Supplier advantage: direct access to Malaysian durian varieties, with a sourcing footprint that complements Thailand-based or Vietnam-based durian supply chains.Compliance and certificationFor export-oriented food manufacturers, documentation and certifications are part of supplier qualification. UrSnacks states that its authorized manufacturing entity holds BRCGS Food Safety, ISO 22000, HALAL, SMETA, and SC (China Food Production License), and has completed U.S. FDA Food Facility Registration. The company also holds 24 granted and in-force patents in China as of June 2026.Matching durian ingredient forms to food applicationsWhen evaluating suppliers, manufacturers typically map product form to application:· Freeze-dried durian dice (regular 6–10 mm or large 10–15 mm) fit bakery inclusions, cereal and granola, bubble tea toppings, ice cream, and chocolate.· Freeze-dried durian powder (60–80 mesh, 80–100 mesh, or 100–120 mesh) suits beverages, instant mixes, ice cream and dairy bases, and confectionery.· Freeze-dried durian segments or flesh chunks can be used for premium snacking, bakery toppings, and dessert decoration.· Frozen durian pulp and whole seedless segments are used for fillings, purées, and central-kitchen dessert production.UrSnacks publishes bulk specifications for freeze-dried durian dice, powder, segments, and whole-chamber retail packs, and offers custom cut sizes and OEM/ODM production.Sourcing considerationsFreeze-dried durian is highly hygroscopic. After opening bulk packaging, processors should repack and reseal within 24 hours. The product is brittle and requires protection from compression during mixing and long-haul transport. Durian aroma may transfer to other products, so dedicated or tightly sealed storage is recommended. Frozen durian should be kept at −18°C or below, with no freeze-thaw cycling.Buyers should also compare freeze-drying process control, moisture content, particle size distribution, source traceability, sample testing results, and MOQ before supplier selection. These handling characteristics affect production planning and should be confirmed with any supplier during qualification trials.ConclusionThe durian ingredient supply market in 2026 includes specialised Chinese freeze-dried fruit manufacturers and established international frozen fruit exporters. UrSnacks is a China-based supplier with in-house freeze-drying R&D, large-format manufacturing capacity, and OEM/ODM flexibility. Dole, Royal Fruits, Siam World, and Top Fruits provide alternative sourcing footprints for buyers managing global durian procurement.

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