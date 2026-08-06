JelriSoFit Introduces a Women’s Three-Piece Scrub Set for the Realities of the Healthcare Workweek

three-piece scrub

The new three-piece design approaches medical uniforms as everyday professional wear, combining adaptable layering with a contemporary, coordinated appearance.

When professionals spend much of the workweek in uniform, medical workwear should feel like part of an everyday wardrobe—not just a basic dress requirement.” — Market Department, JelriSoFit

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO, August 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Workweek Spent in UniformWomen represented 75.5% of Mexico’s technical nursing workforce in the first quarter of 2026, while technical nurses worked an average of 38.6 hours across 4.54 days per week, according to Data México.For professionals who spend much of the working week in medical uniforms scrubs are more than a dress requirement. They become part of an everyday professional wardrobe, worn across changing tasks, work settings and routines.That level of repeated use creates expectations beyond basic compliance. Medical workwear must remain practical, allow room for movement and adjustment, and maintain a professional appearance without feeling disconnected from the clothing people choose for the rest of their day. JelriSoFit developed its latest women’s three-piece scrub set with that reality in mind. The product is part of Free—the name of JelriSoFit’s medical workwear collection—and combines a zip-front jacket, a V-neck scrub top and straight-leg pants in one coordinated outfit.From a Fixed Uniform to an Adaptable OutfitThe three-piece format responds to a limitation of the traditional two-piece uniform: it offers little flexibility when work settings or personal layering needs change during the day.The jacket can be added or removed as needed, while the three garments can be worn together or combined separately. This gives wearers more control over how they dress for commuting, indoor work environments, periods of movement and other parts of the healthcare workday.The design also draws from contemporary professional clothing rather than treating scrubs only as a basic uniform. An athletic-inspired jacket, straight-leg silhouette and coordinated construction create a more complete look. Stretch fabric, a relaxed but structured fit and additional room through the shoulders are intended to make routine movement feel less restricted.The aim is not to turn medical uniforms into fashionwear. It is to make a frequently worn work uniform feel more adaptable, considered and connected to everyday professional life.Designed for Women Across Professional Care SettingsThe three-piece set is designed for women working in hospitals, clinics, medical and dental offices, and beauty or wellness settings.Although these environments differ, the professionals within them often share similar clothing needs. They spend substantial time in uniform, move between different tasks and spaces, carry essential work items and are expected to maintain a clean, coordinated appearance.For these professionals, comfort, flexibility and presentation are not separate concerns. They are connected parts of the same working experience. A uniform that allows layering, supports movement and maintains a consistent appearance can better reflect how professional clothing is actually worn throughout the week.A Broader View of Medical Workwear“When professionals spend a large part of the working week in uniform, that clothing becomes part of their everyday wardrobe,” said Seven Li of JelriSoFit’s Market Department. “The three-piece set was developed to make medical workwear easier to adapt throughout the day, while maintaining the coordinated and professional appearance expected in healthcare and related settings.”The launch reflects JelriSoFit’s broader view that medical uniforms can preserve their practical purpose while adopting the flexibility and considered design associated with everyday professional clothing.About JelriSoFitJelriSoFit is a medical workwear brand offering scrubs, healthcare uniforms and coordinated professional apparel for nurses, physicians, medical students, clinic staff and other healthcare professionals. Its collections focus on practical workplace design, contemporary fits and clothing options developed for everyday professional wear.Website: https://www.jelrisofit.com/ Data SourceData México, “Nurses (Technical),” First Quarter of 2026, Ministry of Economy, Government of Mexico.Media ContactSeven LiMarket DepartmentJelriSoFitEmail: market@jelrisofit.com

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