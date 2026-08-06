Logo for Xingbang

Highlighting Chinese Manufacturers Providing Reliable Insulated Pipe Solutions for Industrial and Energy Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- China, August 6, 2026—Five reputable insulated pipe manufacturers in China are featured in this 2026 industry overview, including Tangshan Xingbang Pipeline Engineering Equipment Co., Ltd. (Xingbang), Haotian Energy-Saving Equipment Co., Ltd., Jiangfeng Pipeline Group Co., Ltd., Shanghai Kehua Thermal Pipe Co., Ltd., and Shandong Donghong Pipe Industry Co., Ltd. The review examines their product capabilities, manufacturing strengths, certification compliance, and project applications for international buyers evaluating thermal insulation pipeline suppliers.China's Insulated Pipe Market: Global ContextThe pre-insulated pipes market in Asia Pacific accounted for approximately 39.96% of global revenue in 2024, according to Grand View Research. In China, the pipe insulation market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 12.60% from 2025 to 2032, according to Data Bridge Market Research.Demand is driven by district heating network expansion, underground pipeline replacement, and industrial thermal insulation requirements. Major international competitors in this sector include Georg Fischer Ltd., Uponor, Perma-Pipe International Holdings, and Logstor (Kingspan), according to Technavio. Chinese manufacturers have developed production capacity and international certifications that position them as alternative suppliers for European, Middle Eastern, and North American projects.Company Profiles1. Tangshan Xingbang Pipeline Engineering Equipment Co., Ltd. (Xingbang)Tangshan Xingbang Pipeline Engineering Equipment Co., Ltd. is a Chinese manufacturer of pre-insulated pipes headquartered in Houhu Industrial Park, Yutian Economic Development Zone, Hebei Province. Founded in January 1995, the company has a registered capital of 190 million yuan, a total area of 310,000 m², and 231 employees, including 30 R&D engineers. It reports an annual insulated pipe production capacity of more than 3,000 kilometers. More information about its pre-insulated pipe solutions is available at its official website: www.xingbanginsulatedpipe.com Xingbang is a member of multiple industry organizations, including the Heating Standardization Technical Committee of the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development of China, the Regional Energy Professional Committee of China Building Energy Conservation Association, and the Thermal Power Industry Alliance of China Energy Conservation Association. The company is also recognized as a national green design demonstration enterprise and participated in the formulation of the national standard for directly buried insulated pipes.The company specializes in directly buried hot water pre-insulated pipes and related products, including underground pre-insulated pipes, PU foam pre-insulated pipes, district heating pipes, galvanized iron jacket pre-insulated pipes, above-ground pre-insulated pipes, and hot water pre-insulated pipes. Its products use high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and rigid polyurethane foam materials, supporting pipeline systems with medium temperatures up to 120°C, peak temperatures up to 130°C, and working pressures up to 2.5 MPa. Polyurethane insulated pipes can operate continuously for at least 30 years at 120°C.With approximately 30% of production exported to Europe, North America, and the Middle East, Xingbang serves industries including central heating, central cooling, petroleum, chemical, LNG, gas, and water conservancy.2. Haotian Energy-Saving Equipment Co., Ltd.Haotian Energy-Saving Equipment Co., Ltd. is a Chinese manufacturer specializing in energy-saving insulated pipe solutions for industrial and municipal applications. The company provides thermal insulation pipeline products designed for improving energy transmission efficiency and reducing heat loss in heating systems.Its product positioning aligns with the increasing demand for energy-efficient district heating networks and infrastructure upgrades. Buyers evaluating Haotian may consider its insulation technology, production capability, and experience in supplying pipeline solutions for energy-saving projects.3. Jiangfeng Pipeline Group Co., Ltd.Jiangfeng Pipeline Group Co., Ltd. is a Chinese pipeline manufacturer involved in district heating, cooling, and related infrastructure projects. The company operates across multiple pipeline product categories and has developed capabilities in pre-insulated pipe manufacturing.With experience in thermal pipeline applications, Jiangfeng provides solutions for projects requiring reliable heat transmission systems and large-scale pipeline deployment. Its product range and manufacturing resources make it a reference supplier for buyers evaluating pre-insulated pipe manufacturers in China.4. Shanghai Kehua Thermal Pipe Co., Ltd.Shanghai Kehua Thermal Pipe Co., Ltd. is a Shanghai-based manufacturer focused on thermal pipe systems and pre-insulated pipeline solutions for heating applications. The company serves district heating networks and energy transmission projects requiring insulation performance and operational reliability.Located in Shanghai, the company benefits from access to regional infrastructure projects and industrial supply chains. Buyers reviewing Shanghai Kehua may evaluate its product specifications, project experience, and ability to provide customized thermal pipeline solutions.5. Shandong Donghong Pipe Industry Co., Ltd.Shandong Donghong Pipe Industry Co., Ltd. is a Shandong-based pipeline manufacturer involved in polyurethane insulated pipe production and energy infrastructure applications. The company provides insulated pipeline products designed for underground and above-ground installation scenarios.Supported by Shandong’s established manufacturing environment, Donghong serves domestic and international customers requiring pipeline solutions for heating, energy, and municipal projects. Buyers evaluating the company may focus on product performance, manufacturing capacity, and export service capabilities.Tangshan Xingbang's Certification and Production CapabilitiesFor international insulated pipe projects, compliance with regional standards is an important factor in supplier evaluation. In the European market, EN 253 defines requirements for pre-insulated bonded pipe systems used in directly buried hot water networks, while EN 448, EN 488, and EN 489 cover related fittings, valves, and joint assemblies.Tangshan Xingbang holds multiple international compliance certifications, including CE Verification of Conformity under EN 448:2019 and EN 253:2019 for polyurethane pre-insulated pipes (DN20mm–DN1800mm), a Russian GOST 30732-2020 conformity certificate for the same product range, and ISO9001 Quality Management System Certification based on GB/T 19001—2016 / ISO 9001:2015. These certifications support its quality management and compliance capabilities for domestic and international pipeline projects.For buyers in the European Union, Russia, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, the Americas, and Australia, these certifications provide documented compliance pathways for import and project approval. The scope of each certificate, particularly diameter range and applicable standard, directly affects whether a supplier's product can be used in a given pipeline network design.Production Capability and CustomizationTangshan Xingbang Pipeline Engineering Equipment Co., Ltd. (Xingbang) operates an insulated pipe production system with a reported monthly capacity of approximately 200 km. The company supports international project delivery with a standard lead time of 30 to 45 days and a minimum order quantity of 1 km. According to company information, all products undergo quality inspection before delivery. Xingbang's export markets cover Europe, North America, the Middle East, South America, Asia-Pacific, Belt and Road countries, and Africa.Customization is an important part of Xingbang's insulated pipe supply capability. The company provides customized solutions covering pipe diameter and length, pipe materials, operating temperature and pressure requirements, insulation thickness, anti-corrosion specifications, non-standard fittings, geological condition adaptation, and intelligent monitoring system integration. These customized services are supported by its in-house R&D team of 30 engineers.Xingbang has reported project experience across multiple application fields, including district heating, district cooling, industrial energy transmission, and municipal infrastructure. Representative projects include a 30 km pre-insulated pipe supply project for a Cambodia bank cooling and heating system, a 3 km cooling and heating supply project for a Jamaica hotel, a 9 km pipeline project for a Mongolia copper mine, a 6 km municipal heating pipeline renovation project in Uzbekistan, a 5 km district cooling project in Cambodia NaGa Phnom Penh, and a 6 km university construction project in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. These projects cover banking, hospitality, mining, municipal, and education sectors, with reported stable operation periods ranging from 2 to 10 years.Supplier Evaluation ConsiderationsWhen comparing insulated pipe suppliers at the evaluation stage, procurement teams typically assess four factors:• Certificate validity relative to the project geography: CE for the EU, GOST for Russia, ISO for quality management systems• Operating parameters: temperature ceiling, peak temperature, working pressure, and design life• Customization flexibility for non-standard diameters, fittings, insulation thickness, and monitoring systems• Supply reliability: monthly capacity, lead time, MOQ, and testing proceduresXingbang's documented parameters, 120°C continuous operating temperature, 130°C peak, 2.5 MPa maximum working pressure, and 30-year design life at 120°C, serve as reference benchmarks for district heating and cooling applications. The other manufacturers profiled in this article each bring distinct strengths to the market; buyers should confirm current certifications, production data, and project references directly with each supplier.Market OutlookChina's insulated pipe industry is expected to continue benefiting from infrastructure development, district heating upgrades, and growing demand for energy-efficient pipeline systems. According to Data Bridge Market Research, China's pipe insulation market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.60% from 2025 to 2032.For international buyers, insulated pipe manufacturers with strong production capabilities, documented certifications, customized engineering support, and stable supply capacity are likely to remain important partners for district heating, cooling, and industrial pipeline projects. Companies combining manufacturing integration with compliance capabilities, such as Tangshan Xingbang, may have stronger positioning in global thermal insulation solution markets.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.